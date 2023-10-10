Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities in Sustainability for As a Service Business Models in Transportation

XaaS can improve road safety and reduce congestion, provide mobility, and reduce resource requirements



Everything as a service (XaaS) models are not a new concept, but the utility of such services has grown exponentially during the past 15 years thanks to the introduction of cloud computing platforms, smartphones, and the ubiquity of wireless broadband connectivity. In many fields, this combination has enabled the rethinking of the whole concept of ownership and whether most people should own expensive assets. According to Guidehouse Insights, in the transportation and mobility sector, XaaS for everything from carsharing to ride-hailing to batteries is now either an established business or will likely soon become one.

"XaaS has tremendous potential as a business model and to provide genuine societal benefits. It can be used to improve road safety and reduce congestion, provide mobility for those that cannot otherwise afford it or are unable to be mobile on their own, and reduce resource requirements," says Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Doing so, however, will require some reevaluation of how companies operate as part of the larger transportation and mobility ecosystem."

The challenge for mobility-related XaaS is that almost no one has yet managed to find a path to profitable, self-sustaining operations. Most of the companies that have launched over the past decade have since gone out of business—either due to running out of capital or being acquired by a larger competitor, according to the report.

Guidehouse Insights recommends XaaS models can provide many benefits in asset utilization; XaaS should be priced appropriately to create a viable and sustainable business; the pursuit of winner-takes-all in a market should be avoided; and XaaS models should coexist and coordinate across the mobility and transportation ecosystem.

The report, What Is the Pathway to Sustainability for As a Service Business Models in Transportation?, explores some of the as a service business models that have emerged in the transportation sector and that are projected to come to market in coming years, evaluating their prospects for success. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

