Indeed Partners with JobSync to Provide Fully Integrated Indeed Apply Sync with the Applicant Tracking Systems used by Enterprise Employers to Recruit at Scale

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JobSync, the leading Talent Acquisition Automation platform, is proud to announce we became an official Indeed Preferred Integrator partner, the global leader in job search. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in the recruitment technology industry, providing a streamlined and efficient solution that connects Applicant Tracking Systems (ATSs) to Indeed's vast world wide job search network.

The JobSync and Indeed partnership empowers the largest employers to revolutionize their recruiting process by seamlessly integrating their ATS with Indeed's native apply solution, Indeed Apply Sync. This integration enables a much improved candidate experience by enabling a full application, as defined by employers in their ATS, to be completed by candidates while on Indeed using their Indeed profile. Historically, employers using Indeed have seen a 5x increase in applications when providing this experience to candidates, an experience that is particularly impactful for candidates applying via their mobile devices (Indeed Data ww).

By utilizing JobSync to enable Indeed's Apply Sync, employers can realize the benefits of workflow automation by eliminating the need to manually post their open jobs and the cumbersome process of manually copying applicant information into their ATS. This translates into significant time and resource savings for organizations of all sizes, streamlining their recruitment process and improving efficiency.

In addition to increasing application volume and streamlining the application process, the JobSync and Indeed partnership ensures that employers remain compliant with key regulations such as Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). By utilizing JobSync, employers enhance data security and compliance by removing scenarios that result in partially completed applications or sensitive data languishing in email inboxes among others.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Indeed and introduce the JobSync solution to employers that significantly accelerates their ability to achieve their candidate application goals," said Alex Murphy, CEO of JobSync. "Our clients have found that creating a seamless application process leads to a substantial increase in application volume, including unique applicants, that results in consistently achieving their hiring objectives."

Murphy continued, "Through this collaboration, employers will have the tools to enhance efficiency, compliance, and the overall candidate experience, resulting in improved hiring outcomes. Often, employers face a trade-off between improving the candidate experience and the recruiter experience, but in this case, we're enhancing the entire hiring process, benefiting all stakeholders."

This partnership represents a major step forward in the world of recruitment technology, delivering a powerful solution that simplifies the entire hiring process. By connecting ATS systems directly to Indeed's platform, JobSync will provide organizations with the tools they need to improve efficiency, compliance, and candidate experience, ultimately driving better hiring outcomes.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, June 2023) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Almost 3.5 million[1a]employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. More than 350 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies, and more.

About JobSync

JobSync's leading Talent Acquisition Automation Platform helps enterprises address their top Talent Acquisition priorities: volume, speed, efficiency, data accuracy, and candidate quality. Using JobSync, employers can provide candidates with a seamless application experience, resulting in over a 2x increase in applicants. JobSync's integrations connect employers' ATSs with job boards and other media they use to distribute and promote their job openings to the right candidates online. Employers confidently rely on JobSync for accurate source and candidate data in their existing systems and BI tools. JobSync uniquely offers transparent flat rate pricing that aligns to the employer's interests with an absolute focus on employers' objectives.

To learn more about JobSync visit www.jobsync.com .

