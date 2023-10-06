New Desk Advisor Tool Streamlines the Shopping Experience for Customers at Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability for customers to streamline their office desk search is the latest online feature to be rolled out by Madison Liquidators. The new " Desk Advisor " tool has been added to the marketplace in order to help users narrow their search for the right office desk. By focusing on the concrete needs of the purchaser via data inputs, the Madison Liquidators team has designed the tool to reduce search times.

The Desk Advisor Tool is designed to help you cut through the noise and find the perfect desk for your home office or business. (PRNewswire)

The Desk Advisor tool, which is already live, asks a series of questions including; budget, primary use, desired desk material, and shape. The tools' system utilizes complex, real-time algorithms to produce a list of the best office desks available within the search criteria. Madison Liquidators hopes this will not only save customers time, but also take the anxiety out of the purchasing process by reducing the need for long, overwhelming browsing times.

The practical application of this would be a customer looking to purchase a small, home office desk with hutch, that is height adjustable. With the Desk Advisor, a customer simply needs to choose from dropdown menu options. Once finished, customers are then shown an exact match list of desk options. The tool also prioritizes the top 3 matches (Gold, Silver and Bronze) that best suit customer needs, allows the user to update their preferences and also offers honorable mention items. A major Madison Liquidators' core value is providing top-notch customer support and the Desk Advisor tool is the next step in the evolution of quality service.

This desk advisor tool is a new way to shop the marketplace for a desk, from the leader in online office furniture. Exploring the new feature, users have already begun to use Desk Advisor to simplify their shopping journey. Madison Liquidators has a continual commitment to building better features that support their loyal customers and showcase their willingness to simplify important buying decisions.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

