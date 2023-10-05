Unlocking Business Value in Cloud Transformation

HFS Research and Wipro Releases Comprehensive Report Highlighting the Importance of Cloud Transformation Aligned with Business Objectives

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The road to cloud transformation would seem treacherous, with most corporations undertaking this integral step in modernization, failing.

HFS Research, in partnership with Wipro, identifies critical measures for successful cloud transformation in new study.

A study conducted by HFS Research, in partnership with Wipro , a leading technology services and consulting company, offers compelling insights into this critical challenge, drawing from interviews with 10 CIOs of Global 2000 enterprises and in-depth discussions with the Wipro cloud leadership team. The study identifies the critical measures for a successful transformation.

In today's ever-evolving business landscape, the role of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) is undergoing a profound transformation. This new report underscores the significance of this transformation and emphasizes the pivotal role CIOs play in driving successful cloud-native initiatives. Titled "Navigating the cloud-native maze: empowering organizations to capture business value from their cloud investments," the report offers insights and recommendations for organizations embarking on cloud-native journeys.

"The findings shed light on the changing role of CIOs," said Phil Fersht, HFS CEO and Chief Analyst. "Along with the changes taking place in the C-suite, aligning technology with business objectives lays the foundation for success in the cloud era we are now in."

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, "This report reinforces the CIOs need to drive an enterprise wide proactive, business-driven cloud and technology strategy. A strategy that aligns the organization across every BU and into the board room to achieve their business ambition. As cloud strategy becomes synonymous with business strategy, CIOs have an increasingly pivotal role to play in addressing and solving today's business challenges."

The CIO is Dead. Long Live the CIO.

In a world where technology is the linchpin of innovation and growth, the traditional responsibilities of CIOs have expanded beyond mere technology management. The report concludes that CIOs must align their strategies with overarching business objectives to remain relevant and drive transformative change.

Reports of the death of the CIO are greatly exaggerated. Yet, to stay relevant, CIOs have to reinvent themselves and drive transformational change. It is no longer enough to guarantee that systems are operational and keep organizations out of newspaper headlines. Rather, CIOs must explain IT's value to the board. CIOs that continue to define their job as just technology management are rare.

The Takeaways

The report delves into several key areas:

The Cloud-Native Imperative: It highlights that cloud transformation is not primarily a cost-reduction exercise, but an opportunity for cultural change that unlocks new sources of value. The essence of cloud-native transformation lies in a set of architectural and cultural principles.



Aligning Technology with Business Objectives: The report emphasizes the critical need for technology objectives to align seamlessly with overarching business objectives. It suggests fostering effective collaboration between CIOs, the C-suite, and business leaders.



Leadership Commitment: Successful transformations require unwavering commitment from top leadership, particularly the CEO and the board. The report suggests that CIOs should evolve into executive coaches for the board, guiding them on the business value of IT.



Embracing Complexity: With the cloud's decentralization of resources, CIOs need to navigate new complexities and build strategic partnerships with cloud service providers. A focus on security and resiliency becomes paramount.



Cultural Shift: The report underscores the importance of cultural change, highlighting that cloud-native transformation is more about people and culture than technology. It encourages the promotion of a DevOps culture and scaling site reliability engineering practices.



Talent and Skills: Organizations must invest in rebuilding core competencies eroded by past strategic sourcing decisions. They need to hire leadership skills, including platform, product, and engineering managers, to drive successful transformations.

The report further discusses the need for organizations to define their North Star, cultivate effective change management, and reevaluate their executive talent. It also explores the nuances of cloud governance and underscores the importance of measuring progress effectively.

