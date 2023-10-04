Home Chef Introduces Tempo, a New Ready-to-Heat Meal Service

Tempo Delivers Fast, Single-Serving Meals That are Ready in Minutes without Any Prep

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, the leading meal solutions brand available online and in retail, is launching a new ready-to-heat meal brand: Tempo. The new service in Home Chef's family of meal solutions offers single-serve, microwaveable meals that are ready in minutes and made with nutrient-rich ingredients – so enjoying a delicious, fresh-made meal does not have to come at the expense of time or wellness goals.

"The Home Chef team is constantly looking for new ways to make mealtime achievable for more people," said Erik Jensen, CEO at Home Chef. "Tempo, our first new brand launch in Home Chef's decade-long history, allows us to serve easy meals to households that prioritize convenience and balanced eating in their routines."

Tempo is a great choice for those looking to balance flavorful, feel-good meals with a busy schedule. Each Tempo meal is delivered straight to doorsteps nationwide and is ready to heat and enjoy in 4 minutes, saving customers precious time and effort at mealtime – no slicing, dicing or other prep required.

Tempo provides fresh meals made with nutrient-rich ingredients and full of protein and veggies. All Tempo meals contain only whole grains, are protein-packed with up to 30+ grams of protein per serving, and are also calorie-conscious.

"With all of the demands on our customers' time, convenience is a top mealtime priority – but no one wants to sacrifice great taste or nutritional benefit for ease," said Scott Payne, Chief Product Officer at Home Chef. "With Tempo, customers don't have to choose between a wholesome, flavorful meal and how much time they need to spend in the kitchen."

Tempo offers 12+ meal options each week so customers can enjoy a variety of cuisines and flavors with each delivery. Each Tempo meal is crafted by chefs who carefully blend bold and beloved flavors in easy, delicious meals that can support a balanced lifestyle.

Some of the upcoming meals Tempo customers can order include:

Garlic Sesame Chicken Stir Fry with Brown Rice and Green Beans

Green Chili Pork with Quinoa, Fire Roasted Corn, and Peppers

Harissa Beef Meatball and Couscous Bowl

Basil Pesto White Bean Primavera

Roasted Sweet Potato and Chickpea Bowl

Teriyaki Beef and Edamame with Broccoli and Quinoa

With Tempo, the more meals customers order, the more they save. Meals range from $10.99 to $13.49 per serving. New customers can get 50% off their first Tempo box, plus 20% off their next four boxes, when they sign up for Tempo with code TRYTEMPO50 (valid through November 30).

Tempo is also giving away an exclusive prize package full of everything customers need to stay on beat with fast, fresh eats, including: a $100 Tempo gift card, bluetooth headphones, a cooler lunch tote, a daily planner, and reusable cutlery. Anyone can enter starting October 9 by following Tempo on Instagram and Facebook and sharing how Tempo will help bring balance to the day-to-day.

Tempo is now available nationwide. To order Tempo meals or learn more about this new meal service, visit www.TempoMeals.com. Follow along with Tempo on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Tempo

Launched in 2023, Tempo is a meal service delivering quick-and-easy, balanced meals straight to your doorstep. Tempo provides eats that stay on beat – fast, flavorful meals that are ready in minutes and made with nutrient-rich ingredients – so enjoying a fresh-made meal doesn't have to come at the expense of your time or your wellness goals. Tempo and Home Chef are a part of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies. Find out more at tempomeals.com.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

