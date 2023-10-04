BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a specialty pharmacy accelerator partnering with hospitals and health systems to build and strengthen programs that improve access to care, marked its anniversary this week.

Clearway Health Marks Anniversary; Bolsters Specialty Pharmacy Accelerator Capabilities to Drive Company Growth

Clearway Health achieved many growth milestones in the last year, including growing its workforce by 68% and earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in Healthcare®. The company served over 16,000 patients with complex medical conditions. Clearway Health bolstered the portfolio of value-added services for clients, such as clinical and industry affairs programs to elevate patient outcomes and increase access in the payor, pharmacy benefit manager and manufacturer landscape. The company is pioneering a comprehensive delivery model for partners to access breakthrough gene therapy programs for chronically ill patients.

"Our approach to growth has been intentional to ensure Clearway Health maintains focus on what's important to our clients and the patients they serve," said Nicole Faucher, MS, president, Clearway Health. "Enhancing our relationships, reducing administrative burden and providing integrated, patient-centered care is central to our mission. We demonstrated exceptional value and positioned ourselves for continued growth in the specialty pharmacy accelerator market."

Clearway Health's clinical and specialty pharmacy liaisons work alongside providers and care teams to ensure improved care coordination, medication access, adherence and screening for conditions like hepatitis C.

"Augmenting the clinical pharmacist support for our partners greatly strengthens the health of their community, reduces the total cost of care and improves patient compliance," said Amanuel Kehasse PharmD, PhD, clinical program manager, Clearway Health.

Additionally, the company made several investments in its industry affairs team to help health systems build relationships with manufacturers, payers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers to negotiate costs, procure and dispense limited distribution specialty medications and improve access to payer networks.

"Our team works with clinicians to share drug pipeline updates and advise on pharmaceutical developments, allowing them to prescribe the most novel treatments available," said Mo Kharbat, RPh, MBA, FACHE, vice president of industry affairs, Clearway Health.

Clearway Health's innovative framework assisted a partner through the complex process of approving one of the first patients to receive a lifesaving novel gene therapy. Navigating high-cost therapies involves a multidisciplinary approach, stakeholder partnership, and understanding payor dynamics and geographic complexities.

"Our framework applies to other hospitals interested in gene therapies for their patients and solidifies our commitment to provide expanded offerings for partners and novel treatments for patients," said Faucher.

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy programs, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. Visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

