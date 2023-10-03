VitalConnect and Fifth Eye Inc. Announce Agreement to Provide Predictive Patient Analytics that Further Advance Remote Monitoring

Integration adds AHI System (Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability) to award-winning wearable biosensor providing better insights and potential to intervene earlier

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalConnect®, Inc., an award-winning leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, today announced a relationship with Fifth Eye Inc., a provider of intuitive real-time clinical analytics that has been recognized as a "Top Ten Artificial Intelligence Solutions Provider" for multiple years. The VitalConnect end-to-end remote patient monitoring solution already monitors up to 11 measurements in near real-time with customizable alerts, while allowing screening for 21 cardiac arrhythmias, to enable constant and unprecedented insight into patient health. Integrating Fifth Eye's AHI SystemTM, which is the only FDA-cleared medical device software that can detect hemodynamic instability signaling potential deterioration ahead of vital signs, will provide even more comprehensive patient information allowing healthcare professionals to optimize the delivery of care to their patients.

"This is a significant milestone for AHI," said Andrew Malcolmson, CEO of Fifth Eye. "AHI is the only FDA-cleared noninvasive patient monitoring technology of its kind, combining real-time hemodynamic status with a future risk indicator. Adding this unprecedented analytic capability to VitalConnect's robust monitoring parameters results in a wearable solution that is convenient for patients and produces actionable outputs for physicians."

"Incorporating the power of predictive analytics is the future of remote patient monitoring," said VitalConnect CEO Peter Van Haur. "We developed VitalConnect to deliver better healthcare while providing more convenience for the patients and healthcare providers. By integrating AHI, we add a vital new layer of analytic surveillance to provide better insights through detecting potential deterioration significantly sooner than traditional vital signs."

VitalConnect is a leader in wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote patient populations. VitalConnect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect's products are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post-discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical solutions. VitalConnect's advanced, yet easy-to-use, platform, was designed to deliver better healthcare at lower costs while providing more convenience for the patients and healthcare providers. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com

Fifth Eye Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. Using real-time, continuous ECG lead II data feed, AHI automatically performs a series of advanced signal processing analyses, extracting HRV patterns that indicate a patient's hemodynamic status. AHI System helps hospitals prevent adverse events, improve patient throughput, and better allocate valuable clinical staff resources to avoid nursing burnout. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. For more information: www.fiftheye.com.

AHI System is intended for use by healthcare professionals managing patients 18 years or older who are receiving continuous physiological monitoring with electrocardiography (ECG) in hospitals. This device is intended for adjunctive use with other physical vital sign parameters and patient information and is not intended to independently direct therapy.

