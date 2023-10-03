Susan G. Komen® Presents Global Icon Dolly Parton with the 2023 Promise Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, has presented international legend Dolly Parton with the 2023 Promise Award, recognizing her philanthropic efforts and commitment to Komen's mission to end breast cancer. She was presented with the award in a private ceremony on September 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Susan G. Komen Tennessee State Executive Director, Joshua Daniel and Susan G. Komen Tennessee Development Director, April Douglas pose with Dolly Parton as they present her with the 2023 Promise Award. Photo credit: JB Rowland (PRNewswire)

"Dolly's commitment to aiding in the fight against breast cancer has helped us raise awareness for this cause and reach audiences around the world," said state executive director Joshua Daniel. "In presenting her with the 2023 Promise Award, we wanted to salute her for all that she has done for this cause."

"As a wonderful partner to Komen, Dolly has long used her talents to inspire, educate and raise critical funds for the breast cancer community," said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. "There's no doubt, the world is a better place with Dolly Parton in it, and we're honored to present her the 2023 Promise Award."

Dolly Parton is a longtime supporter of Komen's mission. Her commitment includes lending her voice to the 2020 hit song "Pink" which went on to become an anthem for those going through breast cancer and has been an inspiring aid to breast cancer research. In 2021, she also headlined the first annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye concert at The Country Music Hall of Fame. The event has since raised more than $235,000 for breast cancer research.

The Promise Award is presented to those who have gone above and beyond in the fight to help end breast cancer through their philanthropy, advocacy and commitment to reaching those impacted by the disease. The award was created in honor of the promise Susan G. Komen founder Nancy Brinker made to end breast cancer forever. In 1982, that promise became the Susan G. Komen® organization and the beginning of a global movement.

For more information on Susan G. Komen please visit www.komen.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

