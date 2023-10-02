RENOWNED PODCASTERS GUY RAZ AND MINDY THOMAS, AWARD-WINNING CREATORS OF "WOW IN THE WORLD," AND FORMER PBS KIDS SPROUT AND SESAME WORKSHOP LEADER MEREDITH HALPERN-RANZER LAUNCH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FREE PODCAST PROGRAM INTO CLASSROOMS WITH TINKERCLASS

RENOWNED PODCASTERS GUY RAZ AND MINDY THOMAS, AWARD-WINNING CREATORS OF "WOW IN THE WORLD," AND FORMER PBS KIDS SPROUT AND SESAME WORKSHOP LEADER MEREDITH HALPERN-RANZER LAUNCH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FREE PODCAST PROGRAM INTO CLASSROOMS WITH TINKERCLASS

Audio-first podject-based learning program invites students in grades K-5 to build 21st century skills as they listen, wonder, tinker and make

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built around engaging audio storytelling on the latest (and coolest!) science news, today TinkerClass launches into classrooms to make learning a bit more 'wow-worthy.' The first free interactive, K-5 educational podcast program comes from Tinkercast , the award-winning creator of " Wow in the World " – the #1 STEAM-themed podcast for young learners with its famed co-hosts/ co-creators Guy Raz ("How I Built This" and "The Great Creators") and Mindy Thomas ("AbsolutelyMindy" on SXM's Kids Place Live).

Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas host the #1 STEAM podcast for kids “Wow in the World.” Photo courtesy of Tinkercast. (PRNewswire)

"TinkerClass, like our podcasts, is designed to turn kids into passionate science fanatics!"

"From the moment we founded Tinkercast, we imagined a web-based platform where kids could learn about science and technology in a fun and meaningful way," said Raz. "Our team has spent five years building TinkerClass and now we can fulfill our mission and make this incredible resource totally free to educators around the world. Tinkerclass, like our podcasts, is designed to turn kids into passionate science fanatics!"

With the explosive growth of audio storytelling, research has shown that students can understand two to three grades above their reading level when listening. Developed in collaboration with leading educators and cognitive psychologists with the support of a $1M SBIR grant from National Science Foundation, TinkerClass features 15-minute, ad-free versions of 'Wow in the World' episodes along with guided 'podjects' (or podcasts + projects) and integrates into pre-existing technology and curriculum. TinkerClass was created specifically for K-5 science disciplines and is Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-aligned.

"TinkerClass allows everyone in my class to learn and do science by following their curious questions, experimenting, iterating and exploring what is possible," said Pittsburgh educator Carole Paterson, who was among 34 teachers who tested early versions of the program with more than 500 students.

View the full release at https://tinkercast.com/press-kit/ .

ABOUT TINKERCAST

Founded in 2017, Tinkercast is an audio-first children's media company with content that has been downloaded more than 210 million times. Its flagship program 'Wow in the World' has expanded into a #1 New York Times-best selling book series, a multi-city live tour, and a YouTube channel with millions of monthly views. Visit www.tinkercast.com and follow @wowintheworld.

Tinkercast logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tinkercast