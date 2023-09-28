NaaS Technology and its Parent Company, NewLink, Formed Strategic Partnership with China Construction Bank to Progress its New Energy Globally

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that its parent company, NewLink, a world-leading energy IoT solution provider and China's largest digital energy asset operator, has partnered with China Construction Bank (CCB). CCB will provide NewLink and Naas Technology Inc. with integrated financial services support.

The partnership will encompass various financial areas, including global new energy asset investment and construction finance, supply chain finance, financial inclusion, energy scenario payment and settlement, energy digital accounts, investment banking services, domestic and foreign M&A financial support, traditional financing and credit, asset management services, consumer finance, and more. The aim is to empower NewLink and NaaS to expand their global presence in the new energy sector, thereby fostering green, low-carbon, and sustainable development in the energy industry.

Specifically, NaaS will give full play to the energy asset presence it has built both at home and abroad, including equity M&A and new energy asset investment and construction. CCB, in turn, will leverage NewLink and NaaS' digital analytics capabilities and investment decision-making algorithm analysis models of its global new energy assets. This will enable CCB to provide integrated green financing services to NewLink, NaaS, and their upstream and downstream customers. These services encompass overseas M&A, liquidity loans, project loans, inclusive loans, and financing for global renewable energy asset investment in charging piles, energy storage, and PV, among others.

This partnership represents another approach to integrating financial capital into the new energy industry. CCB will help guide NaaS by providing solid financial protection for its global expansion and operation. Based on their shared vision of the industry's prospects, both parties will collaborate to create a green finance model that supports the industry's low-carbon development.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of June 30, 2023, NaaS had connected over 652,000 chargers covering 62,000 charging stations, representing 41.5% and 49.2% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:

E-mail: pr@enaas.com

View original content:

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.