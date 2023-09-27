Daqo New Energy Releases Labor Due Diligence Report

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it has released a labor due diligence report ("Labor Due Diligence Report") based on a labor audit conducted by an independent third-party legal advisor.

The report is the result of a compliance assessment by the legal advisor of labor practices and records at Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd. ("Xinjiang Daqo"), Daqo New Energy, Chongqing Daqo New Energy Co., and other affiliated companies and organizations of Xinjiang Daqo (collectively referred as the "Daqo Companies").

The investigations neither found evidence of forced labor or child labor of any kind, nor identified any activities that would constitute a violation of human rights under applicable labor laws or regulations. In particular, the Daqo Companies have no cooperation or partnerships with any labor camps, education and training centers or detention centers.

Ming Yang, CFO of Daqo New Energy, commented: "We are very pleased that this extensive review of our labor practices confirms that the Daqo Companies' labor practices have been sound and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Board of Directors and the management of the Company have always had zero tolerance for unfair labor practices, especially forced labor."

Key highlights of the Labor Due Diligence Report include:

Management Structure

A sound labor management structure runs across the entire human resources management structure of the Daqo Companies.

Human Rights Protection of Ethnic Minorities

The Daqo Companies have not set forth any restrictions against ethnic minorities in their recruitment or other labor management processes.

Forced Labor and child labor

There is neither forced labor nor child labor within the Daqo Companies.

Employment Discrimination

There is no employment discrimination based on factors such as gender, age, or sexual orientation within the labor management processes of the Daqo Companies.

Employee TRAINING AND Protection

The Daqo Companies conduct extensive training for new employees and provide protective measures to employees engaged in special types of work, such as work involving exposure to toxic substances or other occupational hazards.

Further details of the due diligence report can be found at http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/index.php?s=/Index/annual.

