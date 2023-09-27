Carta Partners with Sequoia to Offer a Total Compensation Solution for VC-Backed Companies

Partnership brings together Carta's market-leading salary and equity data with Sequoia's Comp Advisory and Comp OS™.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia, the pioneer in benefits and compensation, announced its partnership with Carta, a leading provider of private market salary and equity data, to provide VC-backed companies the expert guidance and robust market data needed for designing and implementing smart compensation strategy for today's fast moving talent market.

A well-informed compensation plan is foundational for attracting, motivating, and retaining top talent while managing burn rate responsibly. By adding Carta Total Compensation (CTC) data to Sequoia Comp OS, joint customers can build a comprehensive pay program for their modern workforce. With Sequoia's Compensation Advisory practice, joint customers have the expert guidance needed to define a competitive, fair, and scalable compensation strategy.

Joint customers of Sequoia and Carta can expect:

Seamless data flow: Joint customers can access their equity information and CTC benchmarking data within the Sequoia People Platform, eliminating the need to switch between software providers when strategizing a compensation plan. End-to-end tech-enabled service experiences: Joint customers receive hands-on guidance from Sequoia's Comp Advisors, providing the resources needed to create a tailored compensation strategy and a trusted partner to operationalize a compensation philosophy through a tech-enabled services platform. One source of truth: Sequoia's Compensation Advisors can now leverage Carta's comprehensive and real-time private company data to help VC-backed companies craft a compensation strategy that positions businesses for success, regardless of the economic landscape. Flexible services for every company stage: From startups making their first hires to booming enterprises looking to create competitive total rewards packages, Sequoia offers expert guidance to create a compensation program that attracts, motivates, and retains key talent.

Sequoia is committed to helping businesses grow by providing strategic compensation support in areas such as total rewards philosophy, job architecture, cash structures, equity grant guidelines, annual incentive plan and executive compensation. Paired with Sequoia Comp OS™ on the Sequoia People Platform, companies are equipped with real-time visibility and heightened control over their organization's global people spend that aligns to their goals.

Josh Steinfeld, Carta's Principal Product Strategist, said, "Compensating your employees fairly while managing burn responsibly is crucial, and next to impossible without the right data and expertise. By partnering with Sequoia, our customers have access to the data and expertise they need to create a compensation strategy that controls costs and maximizes retention."

Kyle Holm, Sequoia's VP of Compensation Advisory, added, "Establishing a thoughtful total rewards strategy is the key to gaining a true people advantage. With this packaged solution, our team has the ability to provide strategic insights and bring the data to life, so we can help VC-backed companies, across any stage or economic conditions."

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the leader in Total People Investment. We help companies create a people advantage through improving retention, attracting top talent, and increasing people-spend ROI. With expert advisory services across compensation and benefits and a powerful platform, we connect employee total comp programs with insightful people analytics so companies can manage their global people investment in real time to better meet the needs of their evolving workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Carta

Carta is a platform that helps people manage equity, build businesses, and invest in the companies of tomorrow. Our mission is to unlock the power of equity ownership for more people in more places. Carta manages nearly three trillion dollars in equity globally. The company is trusted by more than 40,000 companies, over 7,000 funds and SPVs, and over two billion equity holders to manage cap tables, compensation, valuations, liquidity, and more. For more information, visit carta.com.

