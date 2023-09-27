Aitia and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Partner to Transform De-Identified Multi-Omic Patient Data into Digital Twins to Drive New Discoveries and Improve Patient Outcomes

LOS ANGELES and SOMERVILLE, Ma., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitia, the leader in the development and application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover and develop new drugs, today announced a collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading nonprofit in the fight against pancreatic cancer. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Aitia, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its impact and accelerating the discovery and development of new drugs in pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer, responsible for over 466,003 global deaths in 2020 according to Global Cancer Statistics, is showing promising progress. The American Cancer Society's (ACS) Cancer Facts & Figures 2023 report reveals an all-time high five-year survival rate of 12% for pancreatic cancer. While this is a step in the right direction, it underscores that more efforts are needed in the fight against this challenging disease.

Utilizing PanCAN's health data platform, SPARK, Aitia will integrate PanCAN de-identified human multi-omic data to create Gemini Digital Twins, that will serve a wide range of applications, including the discovery of novel targets and biomarkers, simulation of drug candidates, identification of ideal patient subpopulations for clinical trials, and the determination of optimal drug combinations. PanCAN's SPARK enables qualified researchers to learn from and build on each other's discoveries through secure and open access to de-identified patient data, breaking down the traditional barriers to accelerating research into better treatments for pancreatic cancer and, ultimately, improving survival.

"Unraveling the complex genetic and molecular circuitry of Pancreatic Cancer is critical to the discovery of the next generation of drugs that can significantly increase the survival rate of patients," said Colin Hill, CEO and co-founder of Aitia. "We believe our Gemini Digital Twins, coupled with PanCAN's robust de-identified human multi-omic data, stand to increase efficacy in early research, ultimately leading to the discovery and development of breakthrough drugs. Collaborating with PanCAN is a pivotal milestone in our mission, as we envision reshaping the panorama of pancreatic cancer treatment by harnessing the potential of multi-omic patient data, Causal AI and Digital Twins".

"PanCAN is proud to join forces with Aitia in our shared mission to accelerate research against this devastating disease," said Julie M. Fleshman, President and CEO at PanCAN. "Our collaboration with Aitia opens new doors to cutting-edge research and development, offering hope to pancreatic cancer patients and their families. Together, we are working towards a future where effective treatments are within reach for everyone affected by this challenging disease."

About Aitia

Aitia is the leader in the development and application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover the next generation of breakthrough drugs in neurodegenerative disorders, oncology, and immunology. By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins. Gemini Digital Twins are being used today to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer, with several more in development. Aitia's partners include six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive. For 18 years in a row, PanCAN has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator – the highest rating an organization can receive. This rating designates PanCAN as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating strong financial health, ongoing accountability, and transparency.

