BODYARMOR DOUBLES DOWN ON RAPID REHYDRATION CATEGORY WITH LAUNCH OF BODYARMOR FLASH I.V. HYDRATION BOOSTERS

LATEST INNOVATION OFFERS PORTABLE ELECTROLYTE MIX WITH ZERO SUGAR FOR CONSUMERS ON-THE-GO

WHITESTONE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition today announced the launch of their latest innovation, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters. The announcement comes on the heels of the brand's initial entrance into the rapid rehydration category with Flash I.V. ready to drink. This is BODYARMOR's first foray into hydration boosters via single-serve powder stick form.

Designed to deliver the latest in active hydration and functionality for consumers on-the-go, BODYARMOR's new Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters offer the ability to refuel and replenish with more than 2200mg of essential electrolytes plus added functionality with Zinc, Vitamins B and C to support a healthy immune system, and the same BODYARMOR promise of no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters contain ZERO SUGAR and only 15 calories or less per single-serve packet.

"At BODYARMOR, we're always listening to our consumers and looking for new, innovative ways to provide them with the best in hydration," said VP Innovation, Strategy + Chief of Staff, Sabrina Niland. "We've seen how prominent hydration boosters have become within the beverage space, so we couldn't be more excited to get our BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters into market and see the impact it's going to have for anyone looking for customizable, on-the-go hydration with zero sugar."

BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters will come in convenient and compact single-serve, 6-pack, and 15-pack offerings – giving consumers the ability to achieve fast and efficient rapid rehydration in a portable format. BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition also offers BODYARMOR SportWater – a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+ – that's perfect for pairing with BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, allowing consumers to customize based on their preferred flavor profile and hydration level base.

Launching in retail stores this September, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters will be available nationwide and online via Amazon in five great-tasting flavors including Tropical Punch, Cucumber Lime, Grape, Strawberry Kiwi, and all-new Lemon Lime. In support of BODYARMOR Sport Nutrition's latest innovation, the brand will feature Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters in a variety of social media extensions, engaging OOH media, retail activations, and sampling events in local markets across the U.S.

The launch of BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters follows an exciting past year for BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition as the company continues to innovate and find new ways to reach consumers across all hydration occasions. In February, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition re-launched POWERADE with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes than the competition. And following that in June, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition launched their first new product offering in more than two years with their new ready-to-drink rapid rehydration beverage, BODYARMOR Flash I.V.

About BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition

Leading the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a mission to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world's most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR's extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+; and BODYARMOR EDGE, a superior hydration sports drink with a boost of caffeine.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

