JinkoSolar Signed MoU with Failte Solar to Supply 200MW of N Type Tiger Neo Modules for Irish Distribution Generation Market

MUNICH, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Failte Energy Solutions limited ("Failte Solar") to supply Tiger Neo modules for a total capacity of 200MW. The partnership between the two companies was officially signed during the China (Jiangxi)- Europe (Ireland) Economic and Trade Promotion Conference in Dublin, Ireland dated on September 22, 2023.

JinkoSolar and Failte Solar will cooperate extensively in complementary fields such as products and localized services, and jointly develop the high-end distributed PV market in Ireland. JinkoSolar's high-quality N Type Tiger Neo Solar Modules will be distributed to installers through Failte Solar for the residential and commercial solar rooftop installations.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "The distributed generation market is growing impressively all over Europe and JinkoSolar is very well positioned as a reliable supply partner offering high quality products and services to our distribution partners. The continued demand from the Irish Market for our high-quality N Type Tiger Neo Solar Modules has surpassed even our ambitious expectations. This is an important milestone for both sides and we are honored that it prominently featured in such an important international trade conference. This also underlines the strategic importance of bilateral relationships between EU and China to further promote the renewable energy development in Europe."

Mr. Abhilash Borana, Founder and CEO of Failte Solar Ireland, commented, "By combining Failte Solar's local expertise and JinkoSolar's global reach, this partnership is poised to drive significant growth in the solar energy market across Europe. This collaboration with JinkoSolar is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. We are excited to leverage JinkoSolar's expertise and resources to further our mission of providing accessible and sustainable solar solutions."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2023.

About Failte Solar

Failte Solar is a leading renewable energy company based in Ireland, committed to providing sustainable and innovative solar solutions. Failte Solar has consistently demonstrated its dedication to advancing solar technology and delivering high-quality solar solutions to customers across Ireland. With a strong focus on sustainability, Failte Solar has played a pivotal role in accelerating the transition towards clean energy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

