THOUSANDS OF FANS EXPECTED TO FLOCK TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR VERY RARE MARK HAMILL APPEARANCE AT FAN EXPO SAN FRANCISCO

The acclaimed sci-fi actor, voice actor, and writer joins a star-studded lineup at the pop culture convention in November for his first signing since 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Hamill, celebrated actor known for his portrayal as one of the most iconic sci-fi characters of all time, will appear at FAN EXPO San Francisco , November 24-26, 2023, at Moscone Center West. This is the first time that Hamill will sign autographs since 2017.

Mark Hamill will be available for photo opportunities and autographs.

A multi-talented artist, Hamill hasn't only made his mark on the big screen — he is also known for his voice acting in television, film, anime and video games, and for co-writing a comic book series. The San Francisco appearance is a homecoming for Hamill in more ways than one, as the actor was born in Oakland, California, and the iconic sci-fi series that he came to star in was born out of San Francisco.

At the convention, Hamill will be available for photo opportunities, autographs, special packages, and a Mark Hamill LIVE special event. Tickets for the Mark Hamill LIVE event will go on sale on September 25 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

Hamill joins an impressive celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO San Francisco. Previously announced guests include Ewan McGregor, Sam Raimi, William Shatner, Sean Astin, and Peter Cullen, with more massive announcements coming soon.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Mark Hamill and Ewan McGregor to the FAN EXPO community this November, in what is truly a rare opportunity for fans to meet them, get autographs, and see them on stage," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "We expect to welcome thousands of fans not just from California, but flying in from around the world to take advantage of this special occasion and spend the weekend with us."

This is the second year of FAN EXPO San Francisco, the largest pop culture convention in Northern California. The three-day, family-friendly event brings together fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay to celebrate the things they love the most. Highlights include celebrity autograph and photo opportunities, cosplay competitions and red carpets, comic sketch duels, along with numerous panels, demos and workshops.

To see the growing guest list, view the schedule, and get tickets for FAN EXPO San Francisco and any special experiences, go to fanexposanfrancisco.com .

WHEN: FAN EXPO San Francisco runs Friday, November 24 - Sunday, November 26, 2023

Friday 4 PM – 9 PM Preview Night

Saturday 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

WHERE: Moscone Center West is located at 800 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103

COST: General admission event tickets start at $25 and 4-star hotel rates at only $139/night. Hours and information are available at fanexposanfrancisco.com

About FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website , along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

