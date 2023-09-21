Standard Motor Products Partners with MyScandia.com for Comprehensive Website Redesign and Umbraco Rebuild

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc., a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, has completed its strategic partnership selection for an upcoming comprehensive website redesign and Umbraco rebuild, selecting Scandia (myscandia.com), a digital marketing and web development agency with a strong focus and history of working with the Umbraco platform. The new websites for smpcorp.com, and its brand-specific properties, aim to redefine the customer experience in the digital space, enhancing navigation, functionality, and overall user engagement across the company's diverse divisions.

About the Redesign

With an intuitive UI/UX interface, the revamped smpcorp.com will feature streamlined content, simplified navigation, and enriched multimedia functionalities, ensuring users can access all the vital information within a few clicks. Investors who need up-to-date financial performance data will be able to start their user journey quickly and find what they are looking for through intuitive and readily available tools, while customers looking for detailed product information will swiftly be redirected to the newly designed brand websites. In addition to aesthetic upgrades, these websites will be rebuilt on the latest release of the Umbraco Content Management System (CMS). This cutting-edge platform allows for better scalability, security, and ease of use for both end-users and the marketing team.

"We look forward to Scandia transforming our vision into reality, as their expertise in web design and Umbraco is why we selected them for this project. We anticipate a corporate site and new brand websites that not only look beautiful but also offer a seamless user experience that will allow our customers, partners, and investors to find what they need, when they need it," said Jay Eckstein, Director of Marketing at Standard Motor Products.

Advantages of Umbraco CMS

Rebuilding on the Umbraco content management system is a strategic move aimed at future-proofing smpcorp.com. Umbraco is a fully-featured open-source CMS with the flexibility to integrate various third-party applications, enabling businesses to reach beyond the limitations of a traditional CMS and truly craft a digital experience platform (DXP). It's known for its robustness and user-friendly admin interface, allowing for effortless content updates and website management. According to Farid Topchiev, Scandia's Chief Product Officer, "With Scandia's long-standing Umbraco Gold Partnership, extensive expertise, and end-user behavior-driven analytics approach, Standard Motor Products' marketing team will undoubtedly be equipped to scale the solution we are building for them. It's more than just being able to continue building on the templates we design, it's about having true flexibility to extend the website's functionality and personalize the user experience by leveraging the widgets and components we are planning. Not to mention strategically positioning the company in a way that will allow us to streamline the integration of their massive e-Catalog system."

About Standard Motor Products

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket. Additionally, SMP provides customized solutions for vehicle control and thermal management products in diversified end markets represented by its Engineered Solutions segment. SMP is a global manufacturer across nearly 40 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries.

About Scandia

Scandia is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in website development, digital marketing, and UX/UI design. With a keen eye for detail and an ethos centered around client satisfaction, Scandia has successfully executed projects for numerous industry giants, establishing itself as a trusted name in the digital sphere and a leader in the US Umbraco market. www.myscandia.com

