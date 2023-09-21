Lynk Pharmaceuticals Completes Series C2 Financing Round, with Total C Round Funding of 322 Million RMB

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, today announced the successful completion of Series C2 financing. This round of financing was jointly participated by the Shaoxing Binhai New Area Biomedical Industry Equity Investment Fund managed by China Grand Prosperity Investment, Haibang Venture and Howbuy Primary Fund, while original shareholders, New Alliance Capital and Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV), increased their investment. Following Series C1 financing on May 31, this new funding marks another step in the company's continuous growth, bringing the total amount raised in the C-round to 322 million RMB. HaoYue Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor in this transaction.

Founded in 2018, Lynk Pharmaceuticals is a leading company dedicated to the research and development of FIC and BIC drugs targeting autoimmune diseases, inflammation, and oncology. Leveraging the core team's extensive background in medicinal chemistry, biology, clinical development, and commercial development, and with an average of more than 20 years of experience in new drug research and development, Lynk Pharmaceuticals focuses on innovative and differentiated pipeline development. The core of the pipeline is centered around the development of second-generation highly selective and third-generation tissue-specific JAK inhibitors, while also exploring the potential of innovative target-based drug development.

Since its establishment, efficient execution has propelled Lynk Pharmaceuticals rapid development. In the past three months, the Phase II clinical trial data for LNK01001 in rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, and ankylosing spondylitis have been successively released, with all results demonstrating significant therapeutic effects and a high level of safety. These results highlight the characteristics of small molecule JAK1 inhibitors, that have quick onset action and excellent efficacy. The company has submitted applications for the End of Phase II (EOP2)/Pre-Phase III meeting; several indications are poised to enter Phase III clinical trials, aiming to benefit more patients as soon as possible. Additionally, first patient dosing was achieved in a Phase 1b trial of LNK01004 in both psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in the first half of this year. The early clinical trial data fromLNK01002 and LNK01003 are also promising while the pre-clinical pipeline development is progressing steadily as well.

Lynk Pharmaceuticals innovative research and clinical development capabilities have been continuously validated and enhanced, positioning the company for a crucial stage of rapid value growth. According to Frost & Sullivan's projections, the market size for JAK1 inhibitors is expected to reach $30.5 billion by 2030, underscoring the significant potential of the future market. Leveraging the considerable market demand in autoimmune diseases and oncology, the company holds substantial commercialization prospects.

Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, Chairman and CEO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are grateful for the support and trust from Shaoxing Binhai New Area Biomedical Industry Equity Investment Fund (managed by China Grand Prosperity Investment), New Alliance Capital, Fenghua Venture, Howbuy Primary Fund and Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV) for this round of investment. We also thank Tailong Capital and Liando Investment, the series C1 round investment institutions. Together they have helped us successfully complete the C round of financing. As a company focused on the treatment of autoimmune diseases and oncology, Lynk Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing globally competitive FIC/BIC innovative drugs and delivering differentiated and innovative therapeutic solutions to patients worldwide. We are pleased to see that even amidst the current challenges in the biopharmaceutical capital landscape, Lynk Pharmaceuticals continues to gain support from both new and existing shareholders, demonstrating the capital market's recognition of our team. During this rapid growing stage, we will need to consolidate resources from various aspects, further invest in clinical development, R&D teams, and technology platforms, aiming to provide safer and more effective innovative drugs to patients as early as possible. HaoYue Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this financing, and we sincerely appreciate their professionalism and support."

Mr. Ding Yameng, Founding and Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer of HaoYue Capital, said, "We are honored to continue assisting Lynk Pharmaceuticals in completing this round of financing. The field of autoimmune diseases is diverse and complex, with significant room for expanding indications and numerous unmet clinical needs, offering distinct opportunities for innovation. Lynk Pharmaceuticals has an internationally competitive and innovative pipeline that is continuously gaining market validation and recognition. We look forward to seeing breakthrough potentials in subsequent clinical validations of multiple highly differentiated candidates from Lynk. We believe that under the guidance of a highly capable and mission-driven team, Lynk Pharmaceuticals will steadily navigate through cycles, embrace the vast blue ocean markets, and provide better choices for patients soon."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed several innovative new drugs and successfully completed a number of clinical studies. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com

About China Grand Prosperity Investment:

Founded in Beijing in 2010, China Grand Prosperity Investment (Prosperity Investment) plays an important role as a pioneer, leader and advocate of China's FOFs. Based on the advantages of national layout resources and professional asset management capabilities, Prosperity Investment has developed diversified business models such as FOF, secondary fund, direct investment fund, case fund, M&A and PIPE. Prosperity Investment is committed to growing into a local private equity asset management institution which has a better understanding of management and exit strategies in China. Adhering to a market-oriented, professional and industrialized approach, Prosperity Investment has a core focus on strategic emerging industries such as semiconductors, next generation information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, new energy, and new materials. Their investments cover all stages ranging from angel, VC, PE, to M&A, and aim to promote industrial transformation and improvement through innovation and empowerment of high-quality development for a better economy. Over the years, Prosperity Investment has always adhered to the ESG investment philosophy, aiming to achieve win-win economic, environmental and social benefits, including building long-term competitive advantages and working alongside their partners for a sustainable future.

Shaoxing Binhai New Area Management Committee established the Shaoxing Binhai New Area Biopharmaceutical Industry Equity Investment Fund in August 2020. Prosperity Investment acted as the executive affairs partner. The fund operates and manages according to the principles of "guidance from government, market operation, scientific decision-making, and risk prevention", fully implementing the economic development strategy of the Shaoxing and Binhai New Area. The total size of the fund is 10 billion yuan. It mainly uses the "sub-fund + direct investment" model for investment and invests in the construction of Shaoxing's new industrial platform of "10,000 acres of land, 100 billion yuan" in the biopharmaceutical industry, to support the development and growth of emerging industries led by the biopharmaceutical industry at the municipal and district levels.

About New Alliance Capital:

New Alliance Capital was established in 2008 and is a fund management company specializing in private equity and venture capital. The main investment directions of New Alliance Capital include TMT and healthcare, covering early, growth, and maturity stages. So far, more than 120 investments have been completed, including nearly 30 IPOs/listed enterprises both domestically and internationally, cultivating a group of industry leaders.

About Haibang Venture:

Haibang Venture was established in Hangzhou in 2010. Haibang has always adhered to a professional and refined investment direction, continuously deepening its presence in critical areas such as life and health, the digital economy, new materials, and high-end manufacturing. For early-stage projects, the fund has explored and summarized a unique investment model characterized by "technology + talent" based on solid industry research. This model has significantly contributed to attracting high-end talents, supporting talent entrepreneurship and innovation, and promoting talent enterprises to enter the capital market.

About Howbuy Primary Fund:

Howbuy, founded in 2007, is a leading independent third-party wealth management company. Howbuy Primary Fund is an affiliated department engaged in VC/PE investment under Howbuy with nearly 20 billion RMB in FOF, industry funds, and co-investment funds under management. Howbuy Primary Fund focus on outstanding funds and companies in healthcare, deep technology, TMT, industrial digitalization and consumer industry.

About Lilly Asia Ventures(LAV):

Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV) is a leading biomedical venture capital firm founded in 2008, with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Palo Alto. Our vision is to become the trusted partner for exceptional entrepreneurs seeking smart capital and to build great companies developing breakthrough products that treat diseases and improve human health.

About HaoYue Capital

HaoYue China Healthcare Fund is a private equity investment fund specializing in China healthcare. With the help of HaoYue Capital's investment banking business, HaoYue China Healthcare Fund invests in healthcare companies with extraordinary growth potential. They empower the success of their portfolio companies and serve investors with returns above market average. They invest in leading companies in key areas across biopharma, medical devices, healthcare services & digital health, and IVD & precision medicine. HaoYue China Healthcare Fund is a private equity investment fund, specializing in China healthcare.

