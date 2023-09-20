FAST ABSORBING ENERGY PRODUCTS COMPANY REV GUM RAISES $6 MILLION TO EMPOWER MODERN-DAY CONSUMERS

YETI Capital*, executives from Whole Foods, Drunk Elephant, and internationally renowned athlete Lance Armstrong are among key investors helping propel REV GUM's rapid expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission-driven energy gum company REV GUM, invented by entrepreneur Blake Settle and co-founders, Sam Ehlinger and Reed Burch, to empower free-spirited modern consumers, announces the closing of its $6 million series A round led by YETI Capital; founders of Drunk Elephant; former co-CEO of Whole Foods, Walter Robb; and award-winning global athlete, Lance Armstrong.

Blake Settle (right) and Reed Burch (left) co-founded energy gum company, REV GUM, to empower free-spirited modern consumers. (PRNewswire)

REV GUM is the top-selling energy gum that's available across 20,000 U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven

Blake, as a type-1 diabetic patient, was struggling to find a healthy alternative to sugar-loaded energy drinks that have long prevailed in the market while studying for finals at the University of Texas at Austin. As a result, he created fast-acting caffeinated REV GUM made with zero sugar with each serving providing a comparable amount of caffeine as in an espresso shot.

Since launching its four varieties in 2019: Spearmint & Polar Mint Regular Strength, and Spearmint & Polar Mint Extra Strength, REV GUM has successfully amassed a group of loyal followers prioritizing convenient and uplifting lifestyle, and continues to offer energizing solutions for health-conscious consumers.

Maxx Karr, Managing Director and Partner of YETI Capital, comments: "We are thrilled to join the REV GUM team, both as investors and advisors. REV GUM has done what others have not been able to: deliver energy to consumers in the convenient format of gum, while making it taste great. We are excited for Blake and his team's continued innovation."

As the top-selling energy gum in the U.S., REV GUM strikes a perfect balance between effective functionality and uncompromising tastes after spending years on R&D, carving out a unique sweet spot in the $9 billion U.S. market.

Blake believes the sky's the limit for REV GUM's future expansion both online and in retail: The company, currently selling across more than 20,000 retailers including major banners, Walmart, Target, Dollar General, 7-Eleven, and Circle K, has seen its revenue increase significantly by over 250% on an annual basis. 2024 will mark REV GUM's first full-year of national retail coverage.

"At REV GUM, we're proud to bring innovation and function to a category that has remained stale for a long time. Our differentiated value proposition is exactly what drives us to outperform legacy energy shots and chewing gum," Blake says. "The purchasing power consumers have today is stronger than ever. With the support from our latest investors, we believe REV GUM is strategically positioned to attract more active, health-focused shoppers, and better help to realize their unfulfilled potential."

For more information about REV GUM, please visit https://chewrevgum.com/

Disclaimer: YETI Capital* is an investment vehicle created by the founders of YETI Holdings, Inc., and is not affiliated with publicly traded YETI.

About REV ENERGY GUM:

Entrepreneur Blake Settle, a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Austin where he obtained a degree in chemistry, founded REV GUM after struggling to stay awake during finals while trying to avoid sugar-loaded energy drinks on the market. Blake invented the fast-acting caffeinated chewing gum made with zero sugar to offer the market a healthier and more convenient alternative to energy beverages, with each serving providing 100mg of caffeine, a comparable amount as in an espresso shot.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REV GUM LLC