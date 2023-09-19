One name, one mission: iN2L + LifeLoop unify under the LifeLoop name

Meet the new LifeLoop, one organization on a mission to help senior living communities flourish

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, a comprehensive software platform that holistically supports senior living, owners, staff, residents, and their families today announced its new brand name and reimagined visual identity. Formerly known as iN2L + LifeLoop following an acquisition completed in April 2022 , the organization has elected to move forward with a singular brand, a tangible manifestation of its wholehearted mission to unite future-focused technology in service of making senior living exceptional for everyone.

LifeLoop delivers an innovative suite of solutions that support communities of all shapes and sizes. The platform offers a comprehensive experience for stakeholders across all facets of community life, with tools designed to boost operational efficiency, improve staff and resident satisfaction, and deliver engaging, fulfilling experiences that enrich the lives of residents and their families. While LifeLoop will represent the organization's go-forward identity, their industry-leading resident content and engagement products will continue to be known under the iN2L name, and remain a core offering of the product portfolio.

"We've been listening to our customers and the senior living industry at large," said Navin Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, LifeLoop. "They tell us that they need a trusted technology partner who is agile enough to address the immediate needs of today and scalable enough to support their visionary strategic priorities and future growth. Our rebrand helps articulate what we at LifeLoop have always known: our solutions are smarter in all the ways that matter—for residents, their loved ones, staff, and owner-operators."

Staffing shortages, burnout, manual processes, and outdated resident experiences are a current reality across the senior living industry. Born out of personal experience, LifeLoop was founded to help support stakeholders across the industry, in order to effect positive change and proactively counteract that status quo. LifeLoop's technology is all in service of its vision to create a world where seniors live with purpose, passion, and joy.

The reimagined visual brand is a testament to this vision. Centered around LifeLoop's goal of "flourishing communities," the new logo, color palette, and striking imagery were designed to represent the very universal human joy of living with purpose, meaningful connection, and mindfulness. From the active-oriented lifestyle imagery, to the playful greens and blues of the new color palette, the visuals were thoughtfully applied to reflect the company's goal of helping everyone within senior living not only thrive—but flourish.

"What on the surface appears to be a rebrand," said Paige Mantel, Chief Marketing Officer, LifeLoop, "is actually so much more. This is our chance to share with the industry at large exactly how much energy, passion, and enthusiasm our team has for our mission. We're LifeLoop, and we're here to help deliver an unparalleled experience for all of the amazing staff, residents and family members so that every community can flourish. We help our customers access all the innovation they need, all in one place."

For LifeLoop, unifying under a single name and brand identity represents a milestone in its journey to help enrich the lives of residents, staff, and family members. With a newly imagined brand and a single mission, LifeLoop is ready to help the industry redefine senior living—for everyone.

To hear more about the rebrand and LifeLoop's vision for the future of senior living technology, tune in to the latest episode of the Senior Living Reimagined Podcast, featuring LifeLoop's own Navin Gupta, CEO, and Paige Mantel, CMO, with special guest appearance from Jack York, iN2L Founder.

Meet the all new LifeLoop—and access the latest in senior living—at our brand-new website: LifeLoop.com .

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com .

