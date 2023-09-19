Apache Industrial appoints Flip Shanley as Senior Vice President of Operations, Fire Proofing Division

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial, a leading provider of industrial and commercial contracting services including scaffolding, coatings, fireproofing, insulation, and technical maintenance services has announced the appointment of Flip Shanley to Senior Vice President of Operations – Fireproofing.

Starting his career at the age of 18 in the industrial painting and coatings industry, Shanley has proven to be a versatile industrial services leader excelling in the fireproofing industry. With more than four decades of experience, Shanley has an impressive background encompassing Operations, Estimating, Quality, and Project Management. He has also held senior leadership positions demanding expertise in operational direction, project management, and executive-level Profit and Loss (P&L) management.

In his elevated role as Senior Vice President, Shanley is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Apache's US fireproofing operations with a strong focus on safety, quality, productivity, workforce development, and innovation. He will report directly to Stephen Hillier, Apache's Chief Executive Officer, and will play a key role as the company continues to focus on strategic growth and innovation.

"Flip Shanley has been instrumental in establishing and growing Apache's fireproofing division over the last decade," said Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache IS Holdings " With a career spanning over 40 years, Flip brings a wealth of experience and a relentless commitment to excellence. His leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge fireproofing solutions, reinforce our commitment to safety and quality, and strengthen our reputation as an industry leader across our footprint."

"I am honored to lead Apache's fireproofing division to new heights and look forward to greater success as we evolve." said Flip Shanley, Senior Vice President. "Our team of highly skilled professionals combined with Apache's commitment to innovation and leveraging technology ensure our ability to provide industry-leading solutions to our valued customers."

As the industry continues to evolve, Apache stands ready to adapt and thrive, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of service and innovation in the years to come. This exciting phase marks a new era of growth and achievement for Apache Industrial, solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking industry leader.

