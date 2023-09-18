EVERSANA Unveils ACTICS® eAccess, New Technology-Enabled eBV and ePA Patient Support Platform to Improve Patient Access and Accelerate Speed to Therapy

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a powerful advancement in its patient support services and unveiled its new proprietary electronic benefits verification (eBV) and electronic prior authorization (ePA) platform called ACTICS® eAccess.

This first-to-market technology gives patient service teams nearly immediate insight into patient coverage from both pharmacy and major medical plans, the potential need for prior authorization support, and any financial responsibilities impacting patient access and speed to treatment.

"Current eBV and ePA tools fail to meet the needs of patients. In many cases only 60% of the electronic verification results are accurate and more than 70% of prior authorization submissions are rejected with little to no reporting on the patient's status. Delays like that add to an already lengthy treatment journey, forcing patients to wait," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Backed with the most reliable patient support service teams in the industry, we invested in the solution. And it works in seconds – not days."

With 90% accuracy, ACTICS eAccess leverages EVERSANA's digital connectivity to more than 1,400 payers across the U.S. The platform integrates data from more than 90% of covered lives to verify pharmacy and major medical plan coverage nearly immediately.

Through ACTICS eAccess' insight into major medical plans, patients and providers can determine patient specific out-of-pocket costs, patient deductibles, and coverage for physician administered drugs, buy and bill as well as ancillary services. Importantly, providers can compare coverage and out-of-pocket costs between pharmacy and medical to identify the best reimbursement pathway for the patient. Finally, next-generation technology expedites the prior authorization submission process, delivering a much higher percentage of accepted submissions by insurance providers.

ACTICS eAccess seamlessly integrates into an existing pharmaceutical company's benefits programs or can be used as a standalone solution. Once implemented, branded websites are created for both clinicians and patients to check insurance coverage information in seconds.

To learn more about ACTICS eAccess, visit eversana.com/ACTICSeAccess.

