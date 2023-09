FDA Roundup: September 15, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA issued an alert to parents and caregivers about LittleOak infant formulas that are currently being voluntarily recalled by the company. The products have been sold in the U.S. illegally because the company has not submitted the required premarket notification. Premarket notifications for new infant formula are intended to demonstrate the safety and nutritional adequacy of the formula by providing the FDA the opportunity to review key information about ingredients in the product, key nutritional information, and manufacturing information, among other things, before the product is available long-term on the U.S. market. It is prohibited to introduce into U.S. commerce a new infant formula without submitting a premarket notification to the FDA. The FDA also expressed concerns that preparation instructions on the label of the LittleOak infant formula containers do not align with measurements commonly displayed on infant formula bottles in the U.S., which may pose challenges to caregivers and impede their ability to properly mix the formula at the appropriate concentration.