U.S. Dept. of Education Names PROPEL President Dr. Lisa N. Herring Strategic Advisor to the Secretary

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PROPEL Center today announced that the U.S. Department of Education has named its President, Dr. Lisa N. Herring, as Strategic Advisor to the Secretary. Herring, who officially begins her tenure with PROPEL on Monday, September 18th, will help shape the USDOE's strategy to engage state and local officials.

PropelCenter.org (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team. As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities, and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders. Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. I look forward to working with her to raise the bar in education for all students," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

As the incoming president of the PROPEL Center, Dr. Herring is singularly enthused by the distinctive appointment, and the many potential ways in which the strategic role with the USDOE aligns with and complements her important work with PROPEL on behalf of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their students. "I am honored to serve in this capacity to help impact and influence education across both the K-12 and Postsecondary spectrum communities," Herring states. "I am incredibly eager to lead and work together to forge innovative, creative and student focused opportunities for scholars across our country through this collective work."

The PROPEL Center is a first-of-its kind innovation and learning hub for the HBCU community, supported by founding partners Apple and Southern Company. PROPEL will serve as a catalytic epicenter of instruction, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation's talent pipeline and workforce. Propel also recently launched PROPEL Learn, a student-focused app designed to revolutionize the way HBCU students prepare for future job success.

Dr. Herring most recently served as superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, and the Birmingham City Schools in Alabama; chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky; and deputy superintendent of academics for the Charleston County School District in South Carolina. She additionally served in leadership positions in DeKalb County Schools (GA), Macon, GA and private schools in Pittsburgh, PA. In several of her previous roles, Dr. Herring established national models geared at creating long-term student achievement and expanded career pathways through noted corporate and community partnerships.

Throughout her 20-plus years in K-12 education, Dr. Herring has embraced the ideas of service and community through her many activities aimed at inspiring young scholars, empowering educational leaders and improving outcomes for students nationwide. Dr. Herring received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Spelman College, master and specialist degrees from the University of South Carolina, leadership certification from the University of Georgia and her doctorate from Georgia Southern University. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About PROPEL

Supported by founding partners Apple and Southern Company, PROPEL is a first–of–its–kind innovation and learning hub for the entire HBCU community that will serve as a catalytic epicenter of instruction, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation's talent pipeline and workforce. Last month, PROPEL launched PROPEL Learn, a student-focused app designed to revolutionize the way HBCU students prepare for future job success. PROPEL Learn provides culturally-responsive content, curriculum and tech-focused micro-credentials that are co-developed by industry experts, distinguished HBCU faculty, and notable workforce collaborators.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PropelCenter.org