Socure Announces Partnership with Public to Launch Investment Service in the United Kingdom with Seamless Identity Verification

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced its partnership with Public , a New York-based multi-asset investment platform, on its recent launch in the United Kingdom. U.K. members can now invest in over 5,000 U.S-listed equities, benefit from low FX fees*, zero-commission trading during U.S. market hours, and advanced data and analytics. As part of this expansion, Socure provides accurate and inclusive identity verification at account opening for Public's U.K. members.

Socure's logo (PRNewswire)

A Solid Partnership Based on Shared Values

As Public scales across markets, the company prioritizes user experience by reducing friction at onboarding while ensuring a trusted environment. Public and Socure share similar missions to make the customer onboarding experience accessible and frictionless. Socure's radically accurate and inclusive identity verification solutions allow Public to rapidly onboard customers while preventing friction and fraud.

"A positive customer experience - and a safe, smooth onboarding process - is central to Public's vision of making the public markets for all people," said Dann Bibas, GM of International at Public.

Powering the frictionless onboarding experience is Socure's eKYC solution that delivers fast, accurate identity verification experiences that are essential to acquiring new customers and establishing trust when a Public member begins the account opening process. In higher-risk scenarios, part of that onboarding process may require additional validation, where Socure's Predictive DocV 3.0 provides step-up verification to validate the legitimacy of a government-issued ID. Socure's DocV 3.0 sets a new bar in accuracy, speed, user experience, and fraud reduction, far outpacing market competitors.

A Seamless Expansion

"Every new market comes with its own sets of opportunities and challenges, and the U.K. is no different," said Bibas. "We think U.K. customers want to invest in U.S. stocks with fewer costs and more tools at their fingertips. As we grow into new markets, we look forward to learning from our customers and improving Public's offering accordingly."

Expanding into the U.K. Public's partnership with Socure allowed the US-based FinTech to scale into new geographies with an existing partner, minimizing the number of third parties it worked with and building off the strength of a multi-year partnership between Public and Socure in the U.S.

"Public's mission of making the public markets accessible for all customer segments with full inclusivity aligns with Socure's relentless work to ensure the widest identity verification coverage for all populations and demographics. Our shared vision is possible because we have built the most accurate and inclusive identity verification system in the market," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "Our entire team is humbled to execute our part in supporting Public's growth and its core mission. As longtime partners in promoting inclusion in the financial system, we look forward to continuing to support the team as they drive equitable access to investing."

About Public

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Learn more at www.public.com.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,800 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

* For a detailed list of fees you may pay, please visit our Fee Schedule.

This content is not investment advice. When you invest, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments may go up or down. The past performance of a security or financial product does not guarantee future results or returns. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities or other financial products. Investors should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing.

'Public' is a trading name of Public Investing UK Limited is a company registered in England and Wales with company number 13760183 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Public Holdings, Inc. Registered office at C/O Browne Jacobson LLP 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, United Kingdom, EC3A 7BA.Public Investing UK Limited (FRN: 985994) is an appointed representative of Khepri Advisors Limited (FRN: 692447) which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities are offered by Open to the Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Brokerage services for alternative assets are offered by Dalmore Group, LLC, member FINRA & SIPC. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions LLC (NMLS ID 1828849), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Brokerage services for U.S. Treasuries are offered by Jiko Securities, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Banking services are offered by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank. Securities investments: Not FDIC Insured; No Bank Guarantee; May Lose Value.

See public.com/disclosures for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socure