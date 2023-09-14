NCSOFT's New Action Battle Brawler, 'BATTLE CRUSH,' Launches Global CBT on October 23

NCSOFT's next title, BATTLE CRUSH, was showcased with new gameplay footage at the Nintendo Direct on September 14.

Sign up now for Global CBT starting on October 23 – available in 25 countries in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Global launch expected in Spring 2024 – BATTLE CRUSH will offer a cross-play experience for Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile platforms.

PANGYO, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher, today announced its next title BATTLE CRUSH's global Closed Beta Test (CBT), taking place on October 23 through to 30 (UTC).

NCSOFT Logo (PRNewswire)

BATTLE CRUSH is a brand-new action battle brawler from NCSOFT, slated to launch globally in Spring 2024. This multi-platform game will be full of quick, action-packed battles available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile with cross-play support.

Today, BATTLE CRUSH was showcased at the Nintendo Direct with its latest gameplay footage, offering a glimpse of its strategic brawl battles. NCSOFT also revealed a new trailer featuring an extended look at the gameplay with a global CBT announcement.

The new trailer for BATTLE CRUSH can be viewed here, while further screenshots and information can be found at the online press kit.

The CBT sign-up is now open on BATTLE CRUSH's official website. The CBT will be available in 25 countries in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It will be playable on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Google Android – with cross-play support.

In BATTLE CRUSH, players will fight with their chosen characters, called Calixers, to become the strongest player out of 30 and be the last one standing as the ground collapses beneath their feet while enemies come from all directions. It offers a dynamic, strategic brawl battle experience with simple and easy controls. With its unique battle arena, the game also provides various play modes that up to 30 players can enjoy concurrently. A diverse range of Calixers, inspired by mythological figures with their own story and skills, will be available to choose from.

The game offers three different modes that players can choose depending on their tastes: Battle Royale, Brawl, and Build-Up.

In Battle Royale, up to 30 players fight to determine the final winner. It can be played in Team mode, where players can join a party of up to three to fight as a team, or in Solo mode, where each player competes individually.

The Brawl is where a single player can select three different Calixers with which to fight. Set on a smaller map compared to Battle Royale, it adds excitement and tension to the battle. Both Team and Solo modes are also available.

The Build-Up is a one-on-one mode, where the first to take three games out of five becomes the winner. Before starting the game, players can plan their strategy by evaluating their opponents' character choices. After each round, the defeated player gets the chance to select items before the next round begins, allowing for an unpredictable and fun experience until the very end.

For those who sign up for BATTLE CRUSH's upcoming CBT, players can invite up to three friends and collect rewards that can be used during the Test. Players can receive three invite codes for each account. When each code is redeemed by a friend, both the inviter and invitee will receive in-game currency – Crystals – that can be used to purchase Battle Pass during the CBT.

For more information about BATTLE CRUSH, please visit the official website.

