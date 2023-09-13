SurfaceCycle Expands Portfolio & Geographic Footprint with Acquisition of Donegal and Delta

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurfaceCycle, a leading provider of premier asphalt milling, recycling, and soil stabilization services across the United States, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of Donegal Construction Corporation and Delta Contracting, two esteemed affiliated companies specializing in pavement milling throughout the Eastern United States. This acquisition is strategically founded on the shared commitment to customer excellence and complementary geographic footprint of the companies, with SurfaceCycle's extensive coverage of the Mid to Southwest and Donegal's and Delta's presence in the Eastern United States.

SurfaceCycle, along with its group of member companies, including Alpha Milling Company, Inc. in Colorado, Coughlin Company in Utah and Kansas, Midstate Companies in Minnesota and South Dakota, and Performance Equipment Service in Texas, has earned a reputation as a leading force in the industry. These member companies have been instrumental in establishing SurfaceCycle's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions to a diverse client base across the region.

For over three decades, Donegal Construction Corporation has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the pavement milling industry, particularly in Pennsylvania, New York, and neighboring states. Since its entrance in the pavement profiling industry in 1989, Donegal has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence by investing in cutting-edge technology and offering a wide array of services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Donegal's expertise includes carbide grinding, shoulder excavation with variable width cutters, fine line grading on airport and highway projects, and full lane milling capabilities, making them a go-to choice for projects requiring pave behind services.

In addition to Donegal, SurfaceCycle has also acquired Delta Contracting, a trusted provider of asphalt milling solutions serving highway contractors in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee since 1994. Delta Contracting specializes in turn-key services, offering not only top-notch asphalt milling but also comprehensive cleanup services, ensuring a hassle-free experience for their clients.

SurfaceCycle's acquisition of Donegal and Delta represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and dedication to excellence in the pavement milling and asphalt recycling industries. Clients can expect even greater access to cutting-edge technology and an expanded range of services, further solidifying SurfaceCycle's position as an industry leader.

With a strengthened presence in both the Eastern and Western United States, SurfaceCycle is well-positioned to provide enhanced support and solutions to clients nationwide.

**About SurfaceCycle:**

SurfaceCycle, through its group of member companies, is a leading provider of premier asphalt milling, recycling, and soil stabilization services throughout the United States. With a commitment to pioneering green technology and a diverse client base, SurfaceCycle is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of businesses in the transportation, logistics, and energy sectors.

