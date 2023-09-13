Stride Rite Continues Commitment to Inclusivity with The Runway Of Dreams™ Foundation Partnership

2023 marks Stride Rite's fourth consecutive year as sponsor of the Runway Of Dreams™ Foundation's Adaptive Runway Show and first public exhibit

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite , a renowned leader in children's footwear, is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the Runway of Dreams™ Foundation for the fourth consecutive year. This year's partnership includes the Runway of Dreams 2023 New York Fashion Week show in Brooklyn and public-facing exhibit at Hudson Yards.

"Through our partnership with Runway of Dreams, we get to showcase our on-going commitment to creating shoes that can be worn and loved by every child. Understanding that every child's needs are different, our styles have adjustable features, helping kids to find their own perfect fit," states Samantha Berger, Stride Rite designer. "We're so excited to be back at the show for the fourth year and look forward to seeing our newest Adaptive styles rocked on the NYFW runway."

The Runway of Dreams™ Foundation, a nonprofit organization leading the charge on inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion and beauty industries for people with disabilities,will close out New York Fashion Week with their A Fashion Revolution runway show today, September 13th, in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the runway show, Stride Rite will join Runway of Dreams's first-of-its-kind Adaptive exhibit that will feature Adaptive and Universally Designed collections from mainstream brands committed to inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries. The free, public exhibit, aptly titled "It's Time To Adapt", will be held September 14-16 at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Level 4.

Stride Rite's commitment to creating accessible and stylish footwear started in 2020 with the launch of their Project Fits Rite initiative and first fully adaptable sneaker, the Journey. Since then, Stride Rite has continued to incorporate adaptable features into styles, such as adjustable straps, removable insoles for customizable depth and wider widths, that can accommodate orthotics and braces.

Tune into a live broadcast of the runway show hosted by Shaquem Griffin, former NFL linebacker, this evening at 7:00PM EST, via Runway of Dream's YouTube channel to catch Stride Rite in motion.

