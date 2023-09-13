RockItCoin Launches RockItCoin Go to Bring Crypto Purchasing to 16,000 Retail Locations

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Bitcoin ATM operator RockItCoin announced today the launch of RockItCoin Go, an innovative new feature in the RockItCoin mobile app that enables users to effortlessly purchase Bitcoin using cash at 16,000 convenient retail locations across the United States.

RockItCoin is launching RockItCoin Go, which enables users to purchase Bitcoin using cash at 16,000 retail locations.

As a company dedicated to delivering customer-centric solutions, RockItCoin developed RockItCoin Go in response to the evolving needs of its users. This new feature reflects RockItCoin's commitment to providing accessible and inclusive cash-to-crypto funding options, thereby driving widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

"RockItCoin Go is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We listened to our users' needs and designed a feature that caters to their preferences," Michael Dalesandro, founder and CEO of RockItCoin. "We believe that by providing a highly accessible cash-to-crypto funding option, we can drive widespread adoption and pave the way for a more inclusive and decentralized financial future."

Using the RockItCoin app, users can enter their desired purchase amount, which generates a unique barcode that can be conveniently scanned at the checkout counters of participating stores. Once the transaction is completed with cash, users receive Bitcoin directly into their wallet in the RockItCoin app. A small $4.95 retail service fee applies.

The RockItCoin app, which is available for download on Google Play and the App Store , allows users to explore all participating stores in their local area using the easy-to-use locator map. RockItCoin Go has a minimum purchase amount of $20 and a maximum purchase amount of $500 per transaction, providing users with flexibility in their purchases.

"RockItCoin Go offers people a highly accessible way to purchase cryptocurrency, even in areas without a nearby RockItCoin ATM," stated Ben Phillips, President of RockItCoin.

RockItCoin Go is now available throughout the United States, except for Hawaii, Idaho, New York, Vermont, and Wyoming, providing users nationwide with a cash-to-crypto solution that expands cryptocurrency accessibility.

For more information about RockItCoin Go and the RockItCoin app, please visit rockitcoin.com/rockitcoin-go .

About RockItCoin:

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 45 States and now 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoins. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Jarryd Baynes

567-217-1729

RockItCoin Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RockItCoin