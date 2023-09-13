Binance Announces Rachel Conlan as Chief Marketing Officer as the Organization Continues to Bring in New Leadership

DUBAI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the promotion of its VP of Global Marketing Rachel Conlan to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

This announcement follows the recent executive appointments and management changes — including Eleanor Hughes as its new General Counsel, Kristen Hecht as Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer, Min Lin as Head of Latin America, and Richard Teng as Head of Regional Markets — as the organization distinguishes its leadership team leading key business efforts.

"Our leadership team is critical to carrying out positive impacts that have an effect on the larger ecosystem and our mission, which is focused on users," said Binance CEO CZ (Changpeng Zhao). "And, Rachel is an example of that. Our team is stronger than ever as we focus on delivering great products and services for our users while ensuring we are a responsible industry leader."

Rachel will continue to oversee and manage Binance's global and regional teams. In the coming months, she will bring in a new series of global campaigns and increase the number of partnerships and efforts with key online influencers (KOLs) to bring new entrants to the space and find innovative ways for users to engage with Web3 and crypto, including efforts around impact. Through her efforts to educate and empower more people with crypto knowledge, Rachel will be contributing to broader efforts within Binance to collectively build the industry and facilitate mainstream adoption.

"Rachel has demonstrated that she is a strong leader who leads with integrity and users top of mind. She is quick on her feet and able to look at challenges and opportunities with diverse perspectives that account for different aspects of the business. She understands how crypto is an effective tool to improve lives and she leads marketing efforts with an inclusive mindset. This is the mindset that will help us bring the next billion users and drive adoption. We are excited to welcome her into this new role alongside our renewed leadership team who are championing our shared mission," shared Binance Co-Founder Yi He.

Rachel is at the helm of Binance's current innovative campaigns, including The Weeknd, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alpine Formula 1. She leverages her previous experience from senior leadership roles at Havas and CAA to explore other brand initiatives. Rachel is focusing on attracting world-class marketing talent to strengthen the organization as it advances into its next phase of growth, "building upon its strong foundation."

"We are just scratching the surface to unleash the larger potential of crypto in the new era of Web3," said Rachel. "As an industry leader, we play a crucial role in bringing this potential for users and demonstrating to them how they benefit. I am eager to continue this journey in helping the industry reach wider and untapped demographics. It is humbling to be entrusted with the opportunity to work alongside a user-obsessed executive team who have built a leading ecosystem trusted by millions around the world as we, and the industry, continue growing in this early-stage environment."

