Tamnoon Raises $5.1M in Seed Funding and Appoints Executives to Accelerate Customer Adoption of Assisted Cloud Remediation

Ran Nahmias joins as Chief Business Officer, and Jonathan Lebowitsch joins as the company's Vice President of Technical Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamnoon , the leader in Assisted Cloud Remediation, today announced it has raised $5.1M in seed funding and appointed two key executives to advance the company's expansion and commercialization of its managed service solution, Assisted Cloud Remediation. The seed funding was led by cyber investors Merlin Ventures and Secret Chord Ventures , with participation from Elron Ventures , Inner Loop Capital , and toDay Ventures.

Tamnoon appointed Ran Nahmias as Chief Business Officer where he will lead sales and marketing. Jonathan (Yoni) Lebowitsch joins the company as Vice President of Technical Services, and in this role will focus on building out the capabilities and team of Tamnoon's CloudPros, the expert cloud security professionals that deliver on Tamnoon's unique cloud remediation service.

Nahmias brings significant cybersecurity experience to Tamnoon, having previously served in strategic enterprise growth leadership roles at Check Point Software, Aqua Security, Microsoft, and most recently, Cyberpion, an attack surface management company he co-founded. Throughout his career, Nahmias has assembled go-to-market teams that deliver significant growth.

Lebowitsch's strengths lie in his technical expertise, and he joins Tamnoon with multiple decades in cybersecurity product and sales engineering roles spanning organizations such as Check Point, Medidata Solutions and Imperva.

"I join teams first and foremost because of the people. What I saw at Tamnoon was not only a team of dedicated, passionate and experienced security professionals, but also a group of people that I would really enjoy partnering with as we build this business," said Nahmias. "Additionally, I'm incredibly excited about how Tamnoon is building a new segment of managed security service platform (MSSP) focused solely on the cloud. I've heard from potential customers about their frustration with MSSPs and MDRs who don't understand how cloud security dramatically differs from the traditional services they offer. I'm delighted to join Tamnoon, and for the opportunity to accelerate the market's adoption of Tamnoon's Assisted Cloud Remediation Service."

Nahmias and Lebowitsch join an executive team that includes CSPM/CNAPP industry veterans Marina Segal, CEO and Co-Founder; Idan Perez, CTO and Co-Founder; and Zohar Alon, Chairman.

The company continues to see significant customer adoption since exiting stealth mode. Tamnoon's customer base has grown 326% since Q1 2023 as the executive team scales the introduction of its solution to enterprises across North America. Tamnoon serves customers across various industries including insurance, entertainment, healthcare, retail and professional services.

The multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate Warner Music Group Corp. is a new customer that depends on Tamnoon to provide assisted cloud remediation services to their DevSecOps team. "As a cybersecurity executive I'm always driving towards an improved security posture. I found the hybrid human/AI managed service that Tamnoon offers to be quite compelling from both an innovation standpoint as well as a productivity standpoint as it helps drive KPI and SLA goal achievement. Tamnoon's Assisted Remediation Service has enabled us to quickly and seamlessly resolve misconfigurations, while minimizing the impact on our environment," said John Remo, Senior Vice President, Global Infrastructure & Cybersecurity at Warner Music Group.

The company continues to receive strong support from its investors. "Tamnoon is solving a major problem created by the adoption and operation of cloud infrastructures," said Shay Michel, Managing Partner at Merlin Ventures. "It is far too common for enterprise organizations to have a significant backlog of cloud remediation issues that they are unable to tackle because of the lack of resources or expertise. As an investor, the solution that Tamnoon provides is both timely and necessary, and their ability to execute for their customers and on their vision continues to validate our commitment to this space."

About Tamnoon

Tamnoon is the leading provider of Assisted Cloud Remediation Services. Its AI-augmented managed service combines human expertise with technology to help teams quickly and safely remediate their cloud risks. Founded by the people who built the first CSPM, Tamnoon's service helps DevSecOps teams fix more risks in less time with minimal negative impact to their environments. For more information, please visit tamnoon.io .

About Merlin Ventures

Merlin Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Merlin Group, a company with more than 25 years of success bringing technologies to the U.S. Government market. Merlin Ventures rapidly scales visionary companies and introduces disruptive solutions designed to help enterprises address today's most critical cybersecurity challenges. Its unique business model combines robust infrastructure and capital, technical cybers advisory and engineering, market readiness acceleration, and deep-rooted customer and market relationships to enable its portfolio to accelerate growth and flourish. Learn more at merlin.vc.

About Secret Chord Ventures

Secret Chord Ventures is an Israel-based early-stage venture firm investing in exceptional entrepreneurs who seek to build category-defining companies. For further information, please visit www.secretchord.vc.

About Elron Ventures

Elron Ventures is a leading early-stage investor committed to turning promising ideas into global industry leaders, with a proven track record of investments and successful M&As worldwide. Elron invests in cyber security and B2B software. For further information, please visit elron.ventures.

About Inner Loop Capital

Inner Loop Capital is a pre-seed and seed venture capital firm investing in enterprise technology start-ups in cybersecurity, cloud technology, data science, and other enterprise SaaS sectors. Inner Loop Capital is based in Baltimore, MD. For further information, please visit innerloopcap.com.

About toDay Ventures

toDay Ventures funds and supports early-stage B2B tech startups led by success-driven Israeli entrepreneurs on a mission to build leading global companies. toDay partners with top Israeli entrepreneurs and boost their growth with strategic and operational support. For further information, please visit today.ventures.

