Shook Expands Auto Acumen in California with New Partner

Litigation powerhouse adds partner with deep industry experience representing global car manufacturers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes Partner Amy Kuo Alexander to advise the firm's automotive and manufacturing clients. Alexander hails from an AmLaw 30 firm and brings nearly 20 years of litigation experience in the automotive and construction sectors, among other areas. She will join Shook's General Liability Litigation Practice Group.

Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes Partner Amy Kuo Alexander to advise the firm’s automotive and manufacturing clients. Alexander hails from an AmLaw 30 firm and brings nearly 20 years of litigation experience in the automotive and construction sectors, among other areas. She will join Shook’s General Liability Litigation Practice Group. (PRNewswire)

Hear more from a Shook lawyer on the evolving auto industry.

"Amy's advocacy skills complement our strong bench of litigators," said Paul Williams, who co-leads the General Liability Litigation Practice Group along with Robert Adams. "We welcome Amy to our team. One of our goals is to continue to expand our California presence to best serve clients with collaborative, innovative and creative solutions. Amy's addition helps us accomplish that objective."

Alexander has counseled Fortune 100 companies in the automotive industry on a cross section of issues ranging from automotive product liability, consumer fraud and consumer warranties. At her previous firm, she was part of the Automotive Litigation & Autonomous Vehicles Practice Group. She has advised clients on strategies to mitigate mass litigation and has represented clients in both state and federal courts.

"Even before a former colleague of mine moved to Shook a few years ago, I knew of the firm's reputation for success in the courtroom," said Alexander from her San Francisco office. "In addition, I was attracted to the firm's commitment to diversity and its collegial culture. Shook's the whole package."

Chambers USA ranked Shook's automotive team Product Liability: Automotive (Band 1), the highest score based on client feedback. The firm represents many of the world's leading auto manufacturers handling just about every type of automotive claim. A differentiator is Shook's commitment to science and technology, which includes an industry group focusing on highly autonomous vehicles. Researchers and analysts with advanced degrees in engineering and technology round out the team, which stretches from D.C, for public policy guidance, to San Francisco for litigation prowess. Earlier this year, Shook welcomed a large group of automotive litigators to the firm's recently added New York office. In 2019, Shook opened a Los Angeles office to further expand the firm's California presence which now includes three locations; San Francisco and Orange County have been thriving Shook offices for more than 20 years.

Alexander is a member of The Bar Association of San Francisco. She earned her law degree from Loyola School of Law and her undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, San Diego. She is admitted to practice in the Northern, Eastern, Central and Southern Districts of California U.S. District Courts.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

Shook Scholars Institute Readies Diverse Law Students for Success. (PRNewsfoto/Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.