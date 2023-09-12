Learn Digital Marketing + AI

New Live Online Masterclass Offered by The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock the future of digital marketing with the Leveraging ChatGPT and AI for Digital Marketing Masterclass, a three-part course by Andreas Ramos, author of more than 22 books on digital marketing. This intensive masterclass is crucial for marketers looking to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

AI tools mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. Take AI courses from DMAnc.org

When: The first session is September 15, 2023 . The second session is Friday, Sept. 22 nd and the third session is Friday, Sept. 29 th. All sessions are from 12:00 pm PDT to 2:00 pm PDT .

Where: The course is live online or you can order it via recorded sessions, complete with video, PowerPoint slides, ebooks, and handouts.

Why: The new AI tools, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Chat, and other AIs, mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. This masterclass focuses on actionable insights with a practical, hands-on approach with tools and techniques. Everything is explained in clear explanations of prompt writing, with examples that you can copy, paste, and edit for your work.

Who: Andreas Ramos is among the first instructors in the world to teach university-level courses in AI for digital marketing. He has 25+ years in digital marketing for startups, companies, and global enterprises. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of Silicon Valley's leading digital marketing experts.