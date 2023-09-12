Baker Industries Achieves ISO 14001 Certification of Environmental Management System

MACOMB, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Industries (the "Company"), a Lincoln Electric company, today announced that it has achieved ISO 14001 certification.

Baker Industries is the 40th Lincoln Electric site to achieve ISO 14001 certification. This recognition reflects Lincoln Electric's commitment to operational excellence and provides assurance to its stakeholders that the appropriate systems are in place to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and a focus on reducing its environmental impact.

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS). It provides a framework for organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their environmental policies and practices. By adhering to ISO 14001, companies can effectively manage their environmental impact, reduce resource consumption, and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

To achieve ISO 14001 certification, an independent auditor completed an on-site assessment of the Company's plants to assess readiness. The audit examined environmental compliance obligations, environmental objectives, pollution prevention, and employee involvement. The audit deemed the Company's EMS effective with zero non-conformities.

"We are extremely proud of our recent ISO 14001 certification. It provides the Company with a framework for environmental management and allows the environment to be considered in everyday business activities. We understand the importance of protecting the environment from our manufacturing processes and being mindful of the resources we use," said Austin Mullins, Environmental Health and Safety Manager.

According to Mullins, during the audit, the Company showed notable strengths in stormwater compliance, sustainability reporting, and coolant reclamation.

Mullins continued, "ISO 14001 will allow us to increase recycling rates and improve resource efficiency and environmental performance. We look forward to implementing new methods to decrease our environmental footprint and positively contribute to Lincoln Electric's 2025 Higher Standard Strategy sustainability targets."

About Baker Industries, a Lincoln Electric Company

Baker Industries, a Lincoln Electric company, based in Michigan, is an industry-leading supplier of tooling, flight hardware, prototyping, CNC machining, fabrication, additive manufacturing, assembly, finishing, quality inspection, and design & engineering services to OEM and Tier 1 manufacturers in the world's most demanding industries. For more information, visit www.bakerindustriesinc.com.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

