Teva Announces Fall 2023 Collection

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the arrival of its latest collection for Fall 2023, continuing the brand's recent push into year-round styles. Following the success of last year's fall releases, including the ReEmber Terrain and Geotrecca collection, this season offers a new range of closed-toe and casual styles that are ready for the outdoors and all your cozy adventures.

Your Travel Day Companion, ReEmber Terrain Mid (PRNewswire)

Your Travel Day Companion | ReEmber Terrain Mid

Expanding on the ultimate comfort of its predecessor, the ReEmber Terrain Mid offers the same cushy support from the ULTRA-COMF footbed with the coverage of a boot. This cozy camp shoe is ready for road trips, lounging at home or slipping on after adventuring. Employing a 100% recycled polyester ripstop upper, TevaRAPID RESIST water-repellency coating, and a durable outsole, this shoe makes the perfect travel day companion. (MSRP: $110)

The OG Fall Icon | ReEmber Terrain

Turning up the dial on comfort with Teva's ULTRA-COMF insole technology and designed with slip-on ease, the ReEmber Terrain is the perfect post-adventure companion, offering the simplicity of a slipper with unmatched underfoot comfort. Sporting a 100% recycled polyester ripstop upper inspired by topographic lines, this next-level lounge slip-on is finished with a trusty loop to hook onto your backpack for easy travel. (MSRP: $90)

All About Versatility | Terrawave Sneaker

The new Terrawave Sneaker cues up mixed materials and varied textures for a hand-crafted look and feel. Perfect for exploring around town, this premium sneaker is engineered with waterproof leather that provides protection from the elements and a supportive MAX-COMF footbed for all-day comfort. (MSRP: $150)

Get Your Hike On | Grandview Low and Mid

Continuing its successful expansion into the hiking category, Teva is excited to release new colorways of both its Grandview GTX Low and Grandview GTX Mid models. This waterproof hiker features the Universal Heel Lock System to keep the wearer's foot in place while hiking, but is re-engineered to accommodate a lower profile. With the Low now available in new Blue Coral and Mid available in Sedona Sage, the Grandview GTX combines waterproof leather and quick-dry mesh with a GORE-TEX waterproof bootie to keep your feet dry on the trail. (MSRP: $165)

An Ode to Heritage | W Rowena Lace

The Rowena Lace is designed for all-day wear with a cushioned MAX-COMF footbed. Rooted in performance yet polished enough for everyday adventures, this leather boot employs a premium reconstituted leather upper, recycled rubber outsole, and a hidden zipper for easy on and off. (MSRP: $180)

Go Anywhere in Style | M Tusayan Boot

A rugged take on the timeless hiker, the Tusayan Boot was designed for all-day wear. An inconceivably lightweight boot built from waterproof leather, this go-anywhere style provides straight-from-the-box comfort with a MAX-COMF footbed, recycled EVA midsole, and durable Spider Rubber outsole. (MSRP: $160)

Fall in New Hues | Core Updates for Fall/Winter Styles

This fall, Teva refreshes classic styles with new colorways across fan-favorites like the ReEmber, Hurricane XLT2, Zymic, Flatform Universal and Geotrecca Low.

Beloved for its toasty warmth and earth-conscious materials, ReEmber reemerges in a new batch of fall colors, including Cashew and Incense. (MSRP: $80)

An infinitely versatile sandal, the Hurricane XLT2 is outfitted with grippy traction while keeping wearers comfortable. The iconic sport sandal is refreshed with new neutral and multicolor designs. (MSRP: $75)

Back in a bold new hue, the Zymic features plush comfort and a chunky outsole for all-day adventuring. Beloved for its cushioned straps and bright color pops, this style is street savvy and ready to roam. (MSRP: $80)

The Flatform Universal takes Teva's iconic Original Universal to new heights in updated hue Flip Summer Green. (MSRP: $70)

A progressive hiker grounded in a grippy Spider Rubber outsole, the Geotrecca Low combines performance technology with modern styling. A waterproof hiking sneaker that employs a rugged outsole and cushioned underfoot comfort, this all-terrain all-star is now available in Sedona Sage for Women and Desert Taupe for Men. (MSRP: $140)

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Media Contact: teva@ledecompany.com

Teva Logo (PRNewsFoto/Teva) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teva