Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Domestic and international business continued to show robust recovery in the second quarter of 2023

- Domestic hotel bookings grew by 170% year over year and by over 60% compared to the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

- Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to over 60% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019, surpassing the industry-wide recovery rate of 37% in terms of international air passenger volume for the same period.

- Air ticket bookings on the Company's global OTA platform grew by over 120% year over year and nearly doubled compared to the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

The Company delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2023

- Total net revenue increased by 180% year over year and exceeded the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019 by 29%.

- Net income for the second quarter was RMB648 million (US$91 million), which improved from RMB43 million for the same period in 2022.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was RMB3.7 billion (US$507 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33%, compared to 9% for the same period in 2022 and 31% for the previous quarter.

"During the second quarter of 2023, the demand for both domestic and international travel remained resilient." said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "Despite limited air capacity recovery, the robust rebound of travel activities reflects travelers' strong desire to explore the world. We remain optimistic about the enduring demand for travel and the long-term market outlook."

"We are encouraged by our solid results in the second quarter," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "With the thriving market demand and our outstanding performance, we are poised to take the lead in driving the industry's recovery and actively creating an abundance of job opportunities alongside our esteemed business partners."

Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company's business continued to recover significantly since the pent-up demand for travel remains strong, which led to an increasing volume of travel bookings.

For the second quarter of 2023, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB11.2 billion (US$1.6 billion), representing a 180% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 22% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.3 billion (US$591 million), representing a 216% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 23% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.8 billion (US$664 million), representing a 173% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 16% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB722 million (US$100 million), representing a 492% increase from the same period in 2022 and an 87% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB584 million (US$81 million), representing a 178% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 31% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 106% to RMB2.0 billion (US$277 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 23% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the second quarter of 2023.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 67% to RMB3.0 billion (US$407 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 10% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 26% for the second quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 185% to RMB2.4 billion (US$325 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 34% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 58% to RMB955 million (US$132 million) from the same period in 2022 primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses and increased by 7% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 8% for the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB562 million (US$77 million), compared to RMB173 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB341 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB648 million (US$91 million), compared to RMB43 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB3.4 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB3.7 billion (US$507 million), compared to RMB355 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB2.8 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 9% for the same period in 2022 and 31% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB631 million (US$89 million), compared to RMB69 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB3.4 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense) and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB3.4 billion (US$475 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB203 million for the same period in 2022 and non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB2.1 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB0.94 (US$0.13) for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.11 (US$0.70) for the second quarter of 2023. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of June 30, 2023, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB75.0 billion (US$10.3 billion).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident" or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs or shares, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, the impact of COVID-19 to Trip.com Group's business operations, adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government, inflation in China, risks and uncertainties associated with PRC laws and regulations with respect to the ownership structure of the variable interest entities and the contractual arrangements among Trip.com Group, the variable interest entities and their shareholders, and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share and per share data)

























December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)











































ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,487

36,843

5,080



Short-term investments

25,545

18,532

2,556



Accounts receivable, net

5,486

10,689

1,474



Prepayments and other current assets

11,917

17,028

2,348





















Total current assets

61,435

83,092

11,458





















Property, equipment and software

5,204

5,192

716



Intangible assets and land use rights

12,825

12,738

1,757



Right-of-use asset

819

715

99



Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,527 million and RMB19,581

million as of December 31,2022 and June 30, 2023,

respectively)

50,177

54,757

7,551



Goodwill

59,337

59,382

8,189



Other long-term assets

570

624

86



Deferred tax asset

1,324

1,716

237





















Total assets

191,691

218,216

30,093





















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

32,674

32,414

4,470



Accounts payable

7,569

14,729

2,031



Advances from customers

8,278

13,505

1,862



Other current liabilities

12,718

15,029

2,073



Total current liabilities

61,239

75,677

10,436





















Deferred tax liability

3,487

3,647

503



Long-term debt

13,177

19,697

2,716



Long-term lease liability

534

484

67



Other long-term liabilities

235

310

43





















Total liabilities

78,672

99,815

13,765





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

112,283

117,649

16,224





















Non-controlling interests

736

752

104





















Total shareholders' equity

113,019

118,401

16,328





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

191,691

218,216

30,093





















Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (In millions, except share and per share data)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































































































Revenue:































Accommodation reservation

1,357

3,480

4,285

591

2,807

7,765

1,071



Transportation ticketing

1,763

4,156

4,814

664

3,426

8,970

1,237



Packaged-tour

122

386

722

100

246

1,108

153



Corporate travel

210

445

584

81

432

1,029

142



Others

564

744

857

118

1,216

1,601

221





































Total revenue

4,016

9,211

11,262

1,554

8,127

20,473

2,824





































Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(5)

(13)

(15)

(2)

(7)

(28)

(4)





































Net revenue

4,011

9,198

11,247

1,552

8,120

20,445

2,820





































Cost of revenue

(976)

(1,637)

(2,007)

(277)

(2,043)

(3,644)

(502)





































Gross profit

3,035

7,561

9,240

1,275

6,077

16,801

2,318





































Operating expenses:































Product development *

(1,772)

(2,674)

(2,953)

(407)

(3,746)

(5,627)

(776)



Sales and marketing *

(826)

(1,755)

(2,355)

(325)

(1,669)

(4,110)

(567)



General and administrative *

(604)

(891)

(955)

(132)

(1,188)

(1,846)

(255)





































Total operating expenses

(3,202)

(5,320)

(6,263)

(864)

(6,603)

(11,583)

(1,598)





































(Loss)/income from operations

(167)

2,241

2,977

411

(526)

5,218

720





































Interest income

544

441

513

71

1,135

954

132



Interest expense

(351)

(486)

(555)

(77)

(692)

(1,041)

(144)



Other income/(expense)

469

1,652

(1,961)

(270)

(238)

(309)

(43)





































Income/(loss) before income

tax expense and equity in

income of affiliates

495

3,848

974

135

(321)

4,822

665





































Income tax expense

(173)

(341)

(562)

(77)

(159)

(903)

(124)



Equity in (loss)/gain of affiliates

(279)

(133)

236

33

(478)

103

14





































Net income/(loss)

43

3,374

648

91

(958)

4,022

555





































Net loss/(income) attributable to non-

controlling interests

26

1

(17)

(2)

38

(16)

(2)





































Net income/(loss) attributable

to Trip.com Group Limited

69

3,375

631

89

(920)

4,006

553





































Earnings/(losses) per ordinary share































- Basic

0.10

5.18

0.97

0.13

(1.42)

6.14

0.85



- Diluted

0.10

5.02

0.94

0.13

(1.42)

5.98

0.82





































Earnings/(losses) per ADS































- Basic

0.10

5.18

0.97

0.13

(1.42)

6.14

0.85



- Diluted

0.10

5.02

0.94

0.13

(1.42)

5.98

0.82





































Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding































- Basic

647,866,001

651,849,468

653,392,956

653,392,956

647,843,829

652,625,256

652,625,256



- Diluted

650,906,465

672,743,729

671,942,381

671,942,381

647,843,829

670,838,392

670,838,392





































* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:

Product development

146

179

234

32

253

413

57



Sales and marketing

28

31

44

6

46

75

10



General and administrative

130

168

219

30

228

387

53





































Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except %, share and per share data)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































































































Net income/(loss)

43

3,374

648

91

(958)

4,022

555



Less: Interest income

(544)

(441)

(513)

(71)

(1,135)

(954)

(132)



Add: Interest expense

351

486

555

77

692

1,041

144



Add: Other (income)/expense

(469)

(1,652)

1,961

270

238

309

43



Add: Income tax expense

173

341

562

77

159

903

124



Add: Equity in loss/(income) of affiliates

279

133

(236)

(33)

478

(103)

(14)



(Loss)/income from operations

(167)

2,241

2,977

411

(526)

5,218

720



Add: Share-based compensation

304

378

497

68

527

875

120



Add: Depreciation and amortization

218

201

204

28

445

405

56



Adjusted EBITDA

355

2,820

3,678

507

446

6,498

896



Adjusted EBITDA margin

9 %

31 %

33 %

33 %

5 %

32 %

32 %





































Net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

69

3,375

631

89

(920)

4,006

553



Add: Share-based compensation

304

378

497

68

527

875

120



Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(668)

(1,648)

2,351

324

117

703

97



Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

92

(40)

(45)

(6)

37

(85)

(12)



Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group

Limited

(203)

2,065

3,434

475

(239)

5,499

758



Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

647,866,001

672,743,729

672,031,445

672,031,445

647,843,829

670,838,392

670,838,392



Non-GAAP Diluted (losses)/income per share

(0.31)

3.07

5.11

0.70

(0.37)

8.20

1.13



Non-GAAP Diluted (losses)/income per ADS

(0.31)

3.07

5.11

0.70

(0.37)

8.20

1.13





































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:



































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2513 on June 30, 2023 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

