CoinEx Announced as Gold Sponsor of Web3 Lagos Conference, Advancing Blockchain Innovation in Nigeria

HONG KONG , Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for simple and secure trading services, has proudly announced its Gold Sponsorship of the highly anticipated Web3 Lagos Conference in Nigeria. Organized by Web3bridge, the 3rd annual Web3 Lagos Conference is the premier Web3 event in Lagos taking place from August 31 to September 2, 2023. CoinEx's strategic sponsorship demonstrates its commitment to accelerating Nigeria's Web3 ecosystem.

Web3 Lagos Conference is one of the largest Web3 events that brings together blockchain enthusiasts, industry experts, and thought leaders across Nigeria and beyond. The 3-day conference provides diverse activities including hackathons, workshops, networking opportunities, job expos, and panel discussions. The first two days focus on intensive workshops covering cutting-edge Web3 insights for diverse backgrounds. The final day features speeches from global Web3 leaders on significant blockchain topics. Notably, their collaboration with the Ethernet Foundation has consistently attracted luminary speakers, including the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. The conference is notable for bridging connections among developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts. It fosters networking and collaboration across a diverse range of participants to advance the Web3 ecosystem.

In recent years, Nigeria has ranked as one of the top countries in crypto adoption globally, making it a key target among global crypto investors. Consequently, the Nigerian market has emerged as a dynamic force in the adoption of Web3 technologies, showcasing its potential for decentralized innovation. With a tech-savvy population and growing entrepreneurship, Nigeria is poised to become a hub for Web3 applications and solutions. The Web3 Lagos Conference serves as a catalyst, bringing together experts and enthusiasts to accelerate Nigeria's Web3 adoption.

As the Gold Sponsor of the Web3 Lagos Conference, CoinEx demonstrates its commitment to nurturing Nigeria's blockchain community and advancing local adoption of blockchain innovation. With a user base exceeding 5 million across 200+ countries, CoinEx has established itself as a platform offering 700+ diverse, high-quality cryptocurrencies. This sponsorship aligns with CoinEx's goal of fueling regional blockchain growth and contributing to the advancement of blockchain technology.

CoinEx will host an interactive booth enabling attendees to engage firsthand with the platform. Additionally, CoinEx will deliver a presentation on the pivotal topic of "Necessity of Simplicity in Blockchain Adoption." Through these initiatives, CoinEx reaffirms its commitment to advancing blockchain growth in Nigeria and contributing to blockchain technology.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

View original content:

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited