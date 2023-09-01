IFA 2023 Spotlight: Changhong Enhances User Experience with Cutting-Edge Technologies for Home Appliances

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong took center stage for China's consumer electronics giants at IFA 2023, unveiling their latest lineup of state-of-the-art home appliances. The event kicked off at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds on September 1.

Regarded as one of the world's premier electronics trade shows, IFA annually draws thousands of top tech firms.

Product Spotlight: Pioneering home appliance technology to enhance user experience

Changhong consistently leads in TV innovation. At IFA 2023, its high-end smart appliance brand, CHiQ, introduced a new line of OLED TVs for international markets. The TVs boast an ultra-thin body, borderless displays, and diverse stand options. With per-pixel light control and a 10.7 billion color display, they achieve a 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring both crystal clear visuals and superior sound quality. Additionally, Changhong's latest release in China, the ARTIST series of TVs, a mere 24.9mm thick and outclassing local competitors by 10mm, made its debut at IFA, exemplifying the exquisite aesthetics for contemporary homes.

Further, Changhong is committed to enhancing its smart TV platform. Come October, Europe will see the release of several CHiQ TV models powered by the latest Roku OS.

At IFA, CHiQ rolled out its Space Pro series of refrigerators and washing machines, crafted with cutting-edge ultra-thin technology, delivering on the promise of "compact size, ample capacity." Changhong also showcased an array of new products, from Eva air conditioners and heat pumps to self-cleaning robot vacuums, drawing significant attendee interest.

In addition to hardware upgrades, Changhong also unveiled smart home data security solutions centered on household privacy protection. By leveraging blockchain and other innovative tools, these initiatives create a reliable data flow framework for smart homes. This array of offerings underscores Changhong's commitment to technological advancement.

Changhong's Strategic Push: Harnessing tech and product portfolio to conquer global markets

Building on its manufacturing prowess and brand clout, Changhong has seen robust growth in its overseas appliance sector, particularly in key markets like the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The consumer electronics giant is also gaining momentum in emerging regions like the Middle East and Africa. In the first seven months of 2023, Changhong's overseas appliance sales surged by over 30%, with TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners all hitting unprecedented sales figures.

As Changhong pivots and evolves, it's diving headfirst into burgeoning sectors like renewable energy, where it boasts a robust strategic portfolio. At IFA, Changhong unveiled a range of products geared toward sustainability and renewable energy, including polymer lithium-ion batteries. Concurrently, the company's self-developed portable near-infrared spectrometers and human monitoring sensors made their global debut.

At this year's IFA, Changhong showcased its phased achievements on the evolution from a classic home appliance firm to a modern tech company. Embracing a long-term vision is crucial for Changhong's sustained stability and ceaseless innovation in the tech arena.

