Truth Initiative and EVERFI Collaborate to Launch Updated Prescription Drug Safety Curriculum for Middle and High School Students Amid Growing Youth Overdose Crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Initiative, the organization behind truth®, the nationally recognized, proven-effective youth tobacco and opioid prevention public education campaigns, and EVERFI® from Blackbaud®, the leader in powering social impact through education, have joined forces once again to address prescription drug safety, with two new lessons, including one that specifically addresses the growing fentanyl overdose crisis among young people. A potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl has become a leading cause of fatal overdoses nationwide. Shockingly, according to the CDC, more than 2,200 adolescents between 15 to 19 years old fatally overdosed from 2019 to 2021. Fentanyl was involved in 84 percent of those tragic deaths. Recognizing the urgent need for education and prevention, Truth Initiative and EVERFI have announced the integration of two crucial new lessons into an updated version of EVERFI's prescription drug safety curriculum. Renamed Prescription Drug Safety: Know the truth, this expanded, free digital course aims to equip students with essential knowledge to protect themselves and others from the risks associated with both prescription drug misuse and fentanyl.

The new lessons address the proliferation of counterfeit pills and drug trafficking on social media platforms, guiding students on how to keep themselves safe in such situations and how to report social media drug trafficking. Moreover, the updated curriculum equips students with the necessary skills to support peers facing prescription drug misuse and overdose.

"Truth Initiative is proud to share our expertise in creating public health messaging aimed at youth to provide real impact to address the urgent fentanyl and prescription drug misuse crisis, which is derailing the lives of young people across the nation at alarming rates," said Robin Koval, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "'Prescription Drug Safety: Know the truth' builds on the success of our already proven 'Vaping: Know the truth' curriculum, which has been used by nearly one million students to date."

"With fentanyl-related deaths rising at an alarming rate amongst teens, proper education to raise awareness about the prevalence of counterfeit fentanyl pills, the potential for accidental overdose, and the importance of avoiding experimentation with illicit substances altogether is critical," said Ray Martinez, president and co-founder of EVERFI. "It has never been more urgent or important that we provide resources to students around this topic so we can gain the upper hand in fighting the opioid crisis."

Originally released in 2017, the refreshed course will also include updates to the program's look and feel, provide current research into prescription drug misuse, and comply with the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. In consultation with educators, these updates will improve course content and provide students the tools needed to make informed decisions, seek help for themselves or a peer, and understand the potential consequences of prescription drug misuse. The refreshed curriculum is available to high school and middle school students.

A recent study of the prescription drug safety program showed strong evidence that this type of digital curriculum is effective in promoting prescription drug safety skills in students. The study found that the digital curriculum showed a positive and lasting impact on behavioral intent and attitudes as it relates to prescription drug use across all genders, races, and other demographic characteristics.

Since its launch six years ago, more than one million nationwide learners have completed EVERFI's prescription drug safety program. Available starting in fall 2023, it is expected to reach 250,000 students nationwide during the 2023-2024 school year.

Prescription Drug Safety: Know the truth marks the second collaboration between EVERFI and Truth Initiative, following the organizations' work on Vaping: Know the truth, a self-led interactive curriculum that provides students with facts on the health risks of e-cigarettes and nicotine use, and offers resources to help young people who are currently using e-cigarettes to quit through truth's first-of-its-kind text message quit vaping program, This is Quitting, which has inspired more than 630,000 youth and young adults to on their journey to quit e-cigarettes. Since the launch of the curriculum, a total of over 800,000 students have actively engaged with the curriculum, and more than 9,000 schools are actively using the course. In January 2024, Vaping: Know the truth will add two new lessons to address the growing problem of cannabis vapes.

For more information or to sign up for the Prescription Drug Safety: Know the truth course, visit https://everfi.com/courses/k-12/prescription-drug-safety-high-school/.

About EVERFI® from Blackbaud®

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-Service™ solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

About Truth Initiative®

Truth Initiative is a national public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all young people reject smoking, vaping and nicotine and a future where tobacco and nicotine addiction are a thing of the past. Our impact has helped drive youth smoking prevalence down from 23% in 2000 to a historic low of 2% in 2022. The truth about tobacco and the tobacco industry are at the heart of our proven-effective and nationally recognized truth® public education campaign. As youth e-cigarette use threatens to put a new generation at risk for addiction to nicotine, we are leading the fight against tobacco and nicotine addiction in all forms. Our first-of-its-kind, text message quit vaping program This Is Quitting has enrolled over 600,000 young people nationwide and our youth e-cigarette prevention curriculum Vaping: Know the truth is being used in more than 9,000 schools nationwide. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment are also helping to end one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington D.C., our organization, formerly known as the American Legacy Foundation, was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

Media Inquiries

Jennifer Edgerly

EVERFI

jedgerly@everfi.com

Nicole Dueffert

Truth Initiative

ndueffert@truthinitiative.org

Blackbaud Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

EVERFI logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERFI, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud