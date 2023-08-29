TurboTenant launches feature leveraging artificial intelligence to write rental property listings

TurboTenant's new AI listing assistant revolutionizes the rental marketing process by empowering landlords to create fair-housing compliant property descriptions in seconds

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the race to maximize AI across nearly every industry continues, TurboTenant , the leading all-in-one landlord software, recently launched a feature that harnesses AI to allow landlords to craft their rental listings. Powered by OpenAI, this new tool simplifies one of rental property management's most significant challenges.

When landlords enter basic property information, TurboTenant's AI Property Description personalizes a captivating listing description in less than five seconds. Leveraging open-source data to pull in unique qualities that appeal to today's renters, the AI professionalizes listing descriptions and streamlines the marketing process to find quality tenants. Plus, this AI is trained to comply with the Fair Housing Act — a major win for landlords everywhere.

"Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT are like magic. You ask AI to do something, and the tool easily completes your task," said Max O'Rourke, Senior Product Manager at TurboTenant. "That's a big reason we built the AI Property Description feature with OpenAI — we want our landlords to feel like magicians when they create a new listing."

The free AI Property Description feature is the latest update to TurboTenant's versatile rental property management platform. Listings are a landlord's first chance to catch potential tenants' eyes, and this latest feature simplifies the process significantly.

According to a recent Forbes Advisory survey , over 64% of businesses report AI increases their productivity. AI Property Description is just one of the many features TurboTenant has launched to streamline, professionalize, and simplify the administrative side of being a landlord.

"Harnessing the power of AI for property description and listing title generation is just the tip of the iceberg," said O'Rourke. "Building a feature like this is just another example of TurboTenant's commitment to innovation and better serving our users."

For more information about how TurboTenant streamlines how landlords self-manage their rental businesses, visit turbotenant.com .

About TurboTenant

Built by landlords for landlords, TurboTenant empowers independent property managers at every step of the rental process. More than 550,000 independent landlords nationwide enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting. Please visit turbotenant.com for more information.

