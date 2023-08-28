NYX Professional Makeup Announces Denée Pearson as New Global Brand President

Beauty Veteran to Drive Continued Global Growth of NYX Professional Makeup

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup, a brand within the L'Oréal Groupe, today announced the appointment of Denée Pearson to Global Brand President, effective September 1, 2023. Pearson will succeed Yann Joffredo, who has served as the Global Brand President since 2018.

Denée Pearson appointed as Global Brand President of NYX Professional Makeup. (PRNewswire)

With more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Pearson will be responsible for driving NYX Professional Makeup's global business growth with its cutting-edge, professional-grade products at accessible price points while continuing to evolve the brand into a powerhouse entertainment brand with digital-first innovations.

Pearson joined NYX Professional Makeup in 2019 as the Senior Vice President of Global Brand Innovation, leading the Global Marketing, Product Development, Artistry and Social Media teams. Under her leadership, the brand revamped its innovation strategy, resulting in a new portfolio of high-quality products, including best-selling and TikTok famous products like Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color, Fat Oil Lip Drip, and Brow Glue.

Pearson and her team were also instrumental in propelling NYX Professional Makeup into a new category known as the beauty "brand of entertainment," landing some of the biggest partnerships with top Hollywood studios: Netflix's "Casa De Papel," Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water," and Warner Bros. Discovery's "Barbie The Movie."

A dynamic leader, Pearson is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion and has played an instrumental role in repositioning NYX Professional Makeup to further embrace community, inclusivity, and authenticity at the core of all products and campaigns.

Pearson has had a rich career within L'Oréal, starting as an intern in 2001. Her experience includes working across the company's luxury and mass-market businesses, at brands such as Lancôme and Maybelline, where her expertise and passion for staying on the pulse of cultural conversations led to her success in reinvigorating brands and reclaiming top global positioning.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

NYX COSMETICS (PRNewsFoto/NYX Cosmetics) (PRNewsfoto/NYX Professional Makeup) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup