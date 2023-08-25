D. Kent Prewette joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Advisor with practice of approximately $34 million joins Convergent Financial Partners from Center Street Securities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that D. Kent Prewette has joined Cetera Advisor Networks. His firm, D. Kent Prewette & Associates, will rebrand to form a new Cetera Advisor Networks region – Convergent Financial Partners. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Prewette is an experienced financial advisor who was previously affiliated with Center Street Securities. Prewette provides full service and retirement planning to clients and had approximately $34 million in assets under administration* as of May 22, 2023.

Prewette will become a partner of Convergent Financial Partners along with Managing Partner Scott Smith. Smith was previously a regional director with Prudential Advisors and has 20 years of experience working with clients to plan for retirement.

Prewette has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and is the founder of D. Kent Prewette & Associates, a firm that specializes in helping clients with estate planning, securities, life and health insurance, long-term-care coverage, Medicare/Medicaid and veterans' benefits. Before his time working with insurance and financial planning, Prewette spent several years in the radio and television industry.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $341 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFGAN Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

