Syskit Mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Report: Assessing External-Sharing Options in Microsoft 365

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit, a leading provider of governance and management solutions for Microsoft 365, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the recent Gartner report titled "Assessing External-Sharing Options in Microsoft 3651". The report provides valuable insights into the evaluation criteria for organizations seeking external-sharing options within the Microsoft 365 environment.

"Being mentioned once again in Gartner's report addressing Microsoft 365 external sharing highlights the level of quality of our platform. Amid the various aspects of secure and streamlined collaboration, external sharing remains a huge challenge that often leads to banning all external collaboration," said Frane Borozan, President of the Board at Syskit. "In a world that requires collaboration flexibility, we see this approach as opening a can of worms known as Shadow IT. That is why we developed various features in Syskit Point that enable organizations to leverage sharing capabilities in Microsoft 365 while maintaining full control over workloads, external users, and sharing links. The platform reduces workloads for IT administrators and expedites processes for end-users while being aligned with corporate governance policies," Borozan concluded.

For more information about Syskit and its platform for managing external sharing in Microsoft 365, please visit syskit.com.

1 Gartner, Assessing External-Sharing Options in Microsoft 365, Max Goss, 30 June 2023.



Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syskit:

Syskit is a leading provider of a management and governance platform for Microsoft 365. With their platform and its comprehensive suite of features, Syskit enables organizations to efficiently manage and secure their Microsoft 365 environment. Their end goal is to help organizations optimize their productivity, ensure data protection and compliance, and streamline administrative tasks. To learn more about other Gartner's reports mentioning Syskit, go to www.syskit.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161152/syskit_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE SysKit