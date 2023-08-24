SOS Limited Expands Its Texas Mining and Hosting Centre andSigns Major Hosting Agreement with BITMAIN

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS) has launched over 5,000 of its own mining rigs in its Texas, Hosting Center to date. Separately, SOS announced it has entered into a Hosting Agreement with BITMAIN for a term ending August 20, 2025. The total number of hosting mining rigs is 6,000 units, which will be delivered in 2 batches of 3,000 units each.

Mr. Yandai Wang, CEO and Chairman of SOS, commented, "We are pleased with the expansion of our North American operations so far. In addition to increases in our own mining revenues, this Agreement will generate monthly revenues of more than $1 million."

About SOS Limited

SOS is an emerging blockchain-based service solution provider and also engaged in blockchain and cryptocurrency operations, which currently include cryptocurrency mining and maybe expand into cryptocurrency security. Since April 2021, we launched commodity trading via our subsidiary SOS International Trading Co. Ltd; major trading commodity includes mineral resin, soy bean, wheat, sesame, liquid sulfur, petrol coke and latex etc. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.

About BITMAIN

BITMAIN is the world's leading manufacturer of digital currency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER, which has long maintained a global market share and leading position in technology, serving customers across over 100 countries and regions. The company has subsidiaries in China, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and other locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. SOS cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by SOS in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

View original content:

SOURCE SOS Ltd.