‍The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Expands Partnership With Noodle to Launch Master of Science in Business Cybersecurity Online

Degree program presents an innovative cybersecurity offering by the Haslam College of Business, addressing one of today's crucial business needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has launched its Master of Science in Business Cybersecurity (MSBC) online degree program, which is currently accepting applications for a spring 2024 start. The program was established in partnership with Noodle, higher education's leading strategy, services, and technology partner.‍

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Expands Partnership with Noodle to Launch Master of Science in Business Cybersecurity Online (PRNewswire)

Employing both synchronous and asynchronous instruction, the online MSBC program trains students in essential cybersecurity tenets. Inspired by industry trends and academic research, the curriculum teaches business leaders to protect their companies' critical assets and, by extension, the economy, through proactive business strategies that address cybersecurity opportunities and challenges.

The Haslam College of Business is expanding its online degrees to include the field of business cybersecurity to anticipate and serve 21st century workforce needs. The program recognizes the massive impact of cybersecurity on business, which is estimated to cost the global economy more than $10 trillion annually by 2025 .

As more companies recognize the impact of cybersecurity resilience on business stability, the need for qualified professionals to direct those conversations and decisions rises. Based on current employment numbers, the world economy is unprepared to manage a cyber crisis of significant magnitude. A recent study discovered that the international cybersecurity workforce needs to grow by 65 percent to meet the current demand for these professionals.

The MSBC program was designed for committed individuals pursuing an advanced understanding of cybersecurity and business with the goal of becoming leaders in their field. The degree program intentionally seeks applicants with unconventional backgrounds by removing barriers to entry such as standardized testing. The school is committed to enabling access to the program through scholarships and financial aid.

Amy Cathey, Haslam's associate dean for Graduate and Executive Education, said the college is proud to partner with Noodle on its third online graduate program. "The Master of Science in Business Cybersecurity will provide graduates with a broad understanding of this growing field and the fluency to comprehend, conceptualize and communicate business strategies that mitigate risk and protect organizational data," Cathey said. "The program is designed to help fill the urgent need for more than 3 million professionals working at the intersection of business and cybersecurity."

Stephen Green, Noodle chief partnership officer, stated: "Noodle is proud to expand our partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Haslam College of Business on such an important degree program, training leaders in business cybersecurity." He added, "There is a tremendous need for these educated professionals with strong technical knowledge and business skills to navigate the rapidly changing business cyber landscape."

The MSBC Online expands UT's existing portfolio of six degree programs launched in collaboration with Noodle, including the Online Master of Business Administration , the Executive MBA for Global Supply Chain Online , the Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Online , the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Programs Online , the Master of Public Health Online , and the Master of Science in Computer Science Online .

About The University of Tennessee, Knoxville

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been advancing knowledge and enriching lives since its founding in 1794. Tennessee's flagship public research university, UT is a diverse community whose shared commitment to discovery, creativity, and education combines with a tradition of service and engagement to carry the Volunteer spirit throughout the state and around the world. UT's campus—home to around 31,000 students and 9,000 faculty and staff members—is part of the vibrant city of Knoxville, located on the Tennessee River with the Great Smoky Mountains nearby.

About the UT Haslam College of Business

The Haslam College of Business , founded in 1914, sets the standard in developing future business leaders. More than 7,200 undergraduate and graduate students are taught by 130 faculty with 125 staff members facilitating their needs. The programs consist of seven departments and 11 undergraduate majors. Its eight centers, institutes and forums, and myriad graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business, with a heavy emphasis on practical research.

About Noodle

Noodle is higher education's leading strategy, services, and technology partner. Founded in 2013, Noodle has developed infrastructure and online enrollment growth for some of the best academic institutions in the United States. Our vision is "to empower universities to change the world." We achieve this vision by offering our partners various products and services that help them become more resilient, responsive, efficient, and interconnected. Noodle is a Certified B corporation. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

