OMNIPLEX, a Constellis Company, Awarded $8.3M Contract with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) awarded OMNIPLEX, a Constellis company, an $8.3M background investigative services contract. This contract adds to the company's overall portfolio of delegated authority customers and continues the 22-year partnership with the Department of Homeland Security. OMNIPLEX was awarded the contract on May 4, 2023, and will support USCIS by providing background investigative services.

"Constellis has been a trusted partner for background investigation services to the Federal government and commercial customers since 1990. This award continues our long-term commitment and maintains the company's long-standing partnership with the DHS," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are honored to support the USCIS mission."

