Energy impacts of Gulf of Mexico hurricanes quantified

Scenarios present production shut-ins, loss of assets and oil-price upside

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tropical Storm Hilary downgrades from a hurricane but continues to flood parts of Mexico, California and the Southwest U.S., Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS platform, has released a report assessing the impact of Atlantic hurricanes on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and its oil and gas production.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has increased its prediction for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season from a near-normal level to an above-normal level of activity, partially due to record high sea surface temperatures. EIR's report analyzes the potential for production shut-ins, loss of assets and oil-price upside under potential storm strength scenarios.

"Should a hurricane disrupt oil and gas production in the GOM, EIR's mid-impact case estimates 40% of total GOM production would be shut in and take seven days to recover; and a high-impact case estimates 90% shut-in and 16 days to recover," said Marvin Ma, report author and vice president at EIR.

Absent a direct hit on energy infrastructure, EIR points out that hurricane-related shut-ins historically have not led to material and durable changes to oil prices. In the past, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SRP) has responded to the GOM shut-ins with releases to offset supply losses. But depressed SPR stocks could weaken its ability to respond to any supply disruptions this season.

Key takeaways from the report:

EIR estimates an average hurricane season impacts GOM production by 3% during the third quarter.

In the past, the U.S. SPR has responded to GOM shut-ins with releases to offset supply losses. But recent draws from the SPR limits the ability for a similar response if it was needed this season.

EIR expect U.S. natural gas prices to continue to be more sensitive to hurricanes given the 15 Bcf/d of growth in Gulf Coast export capacity we expect by the end of the decade.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing; and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About Enverus Intelligence Research

Enverus Intelligence ® | Research, Inc. (EIR) is a subsidiary of Enverus that publishes energy-sector research focused on the oil, natural gas, power and renewable industries. EIR publishes reports including asset and company valuations, resource assessments, technical evaluations and macro-economic forecasts; and helps make intelligent connections for energy industry participants, service companies and capital providers worldwide. EIR is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a foreign investment adviser.

