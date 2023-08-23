ATHLETES.ORG (AO) LAUNCHES TO ORGANIZE COLLEGE ATHLETES, SHAPE THE FUTURE OF COLLEGE SPORTS

Founded by Jim Cavale and Brandon Copeland, the Non-Profit Organization Is Designed To Provide Athletes With On-Demand Support and a Voice in Pivotal Decisions

NEW YORK , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Cavale and Brandon Copeland today announced the launch of Athletes.org (AO), a 501c non-profit organization designed exclusively for college athletes to receive on-demand support in navigating their respective college athletics experience and a voice to speak into the future of college athletics.

All athletes who sign up for their free AO membership will have an exclusive login to their AO member app. AO member athletes will receive on-demand support through a series of knowledge, access, and protection app features, providing them with the ability to ask any question to the app, interact with a pro bono expert, and view a registry of AO verified agents and collectives. AO member athletes will gain a voice through chapters based on their sport and conference, fostering collaboration and feedback for AO to advocate for its member athletes regarding new college athletics investments under consideration (referenced in the NCAA's Transformation Committee report).

"College and amateur athletics are at a pivotal moment in history," said Athletes.org Founder and Chairman, Jim Cavale. "It's important that all college athletes have the support to make the best decisions for their respective futures. It's also vital that the perspective of college athletes is included in the decisions that will shape the future of our industry. We are creating the first-of-its-kind organization for all college athletes to have the space to go and think through potential life-altering decisions for both themselves and their peers. We are striving to impact college athletes so they can impact the world."

"As a former college and professional athlete, there were so many moments where I wished I had an organization to go to for advice," said Athletes.org Co-Founder and CEO, Brandon Copeland. "What we are building with AO, you will have a locker room for life. We want to help as many college athletes as possible and we're excited to get started."

AO is also finalizing its Board of Directors, consisting of experts in business and collegiate athletics to provide insight and guidance for AO to become the best organization for its members. The Board includes Amy Huchthausen (current Knight Commission board member, former NCAA D1 Commissioner), Reggie Love (Senior Advisor at Apollo Global Management), and Mit Winter (Kennyhertz Perry), among others to be announced at a later date.

For more information on The Athletes Organization, visit Athletes.org or download their app via IOS here .

ABOUT ATHLETES.ORG

ABOUT JIM CAVALE

Jim Cavale is the Founder & former CEO of INFLCR and former Chief Innovation Officer at its parent company, Teamworks. With 200+ employees (the majority of which are former college athletes), Teamworks and INFLCR support athletes in capitalizing and profiting from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Prior to that, Cavale was the President of national fitness brand Iron Tribe Fitness. Jim has been recognized by ESPN on their list of "The 11 biggest power brokers and advocates shaping the future of college football" and Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 and Power Players lists. Alongside his wife, Yazmin, he co-founded the GLOW app and managed two companies while raising his three children – Savanah, Sofia, and James IV.

ABOUT BRANDON COPELAND

Brandon Copeland ( Cope ) is a 10-year NFL vet, financial educator, philanthropist, and real estate developer. Since entering the NFL in 2013, Cope has built a reputation off the field for his financial advocacy. He is on a mission to democratize access to information so that where you are born doesn't limit your potential. In 2016, he co-founded Beyond The Basics Inc ., empowering underserved communities to realize their full potential by providing enriching experiences and opportunities. Copeland's contributions to the community have been widely recognized, including being awarded the Alan Page Community Service Award and being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Born in Baltimore, MD, Brandon earned a degree in management and entrepreneurship from the Wharton School of Business at UPenn in 2013 while becoming a 3-time Ivy League Football champion.

