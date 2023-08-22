Locus Robotics Passes 2 Billion Units Picked Milestone

Robotic Fulfillment Provider Doubles Global Pick Volume in Just 11 Months

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today announced that its AMR solutions have now picked more than two billion units, reinforcing the company's position as the premier robotics provider for the warehouse and logistics industry. This new milestone comes just 11 months after reaching the industry-first landmark of 1 billion picks in 2022.

"Achieving the two billion picks milestone is an incredible accomplishment for our company and for our customers," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This event is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our incredible team and the dramatic productivity improvements we deliver to drive our customers' growth and success."

Reaching this milestone took just 358 days, with the last 100 million picks taking just 27 days – an average of 3.7 million picks per day. By comparison, it took more than six years to make the first billion picks, and 1,542 days to pick the first 100 million units. LocusBots have now traveled more than 37 million miles in customers' warehouses, the equivalent of more than 1,370 times around the Earth or 77 round trips to the Moon.

"Achieving the remarkable milestone of two billion picks demonstrates how Locus's intelligent automation solution can transform warehouse operations," said Keith Price, CIO of Concordance Healthcare, "We look forward to continuing to work with the Locus team to leverage the power of advanced robotics and automation to drive even greater warehouse fulfillment optimization in the years ahead."

"Locus's consistent innovation, user-centric approach, and genuine dedication to customer relationships puts them at the forefront of warehouse automation," said Alan McDonald, vice president of continuous improvement at GEODIS. "This milestone is a testament to its technological leadership and synergistic collaboration. We look forward to building on our work together and driving even greater efficiency improvements in the future."

The AI and data science-driven LocusOne platform serves as an enterprise-level fleet manager, overseeing complex warehouse fulfillment workflows that support diverse use cases, clustering tasks to create optimal robot missions and reduce unproductive worker walking time. Locus's unique multi-bot approach decouples workers from orders and tasks to dramatically improve worker productivity.

Proven at enterprise scale, labor-challenged 3PL, retail, health care, and manufacturing operators can seamlessly add robots to increase capacity or meet growth in any operation in just minutes to optimize productivity in their operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

The LocusOne warehouse automation execution platform enables the smooth orchestration of multiple robotic form factors at enterprise-scale within a single coordinated platform. It provides real-time optimization of tasks to be completed within the four walls and across multiple levels in warehousing and manufacturing environments. LocusOne optimizes robotic task allocation, route planning, and resource use, while delivering real-time business insights into warehouse operations.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world's leading enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Supporting more than 120+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 270+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments.

Named to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row, and winning over 18 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

