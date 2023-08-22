IROC CEO Bruce Furst to Host "The Captain B Show" on iHeartRadio, Taking Listeners to the Moon and Beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With listening audience numbers skyrocketing exponentially on iRoc Space Radio, CEO Bruce Furst has decided to launch his own program entitled, "The Captain B Show." The show is described as, "a place where People, Technology and Space Mythology Collide!" Co-hosting the show will be Amber Heim, who is currently the curator of the iRoc Space Radio music playlist. Amber brings to the show experience from her years working with multiple national magazines owned by Condé Nast Publications.

iRoc Space Radio CEO Bruce Furst to Host (PRNewswire)

"The Captain B Show" takes iHeart Radio Listeners on a ride where Space Leaders, people, tech and cosmic myths collide.

The premiere episode features an interview with one of the stars of the iconic cult classic space movie, "Invaders From Mars." Bruce Furst commented, "'The Captain B Show' is going to provide a platform for all kinds of outer space thinking and experiences. Space is for everyone! We hope to bring advanced scientific protocol and space industry leaders to converge with the thoughts of ordinary people, who have ideas and first-hand experiences with outer space and even extraterrestrial encounters!"

iRoc Space Radio is iHeartRadio's number one (#1) station for the latest in space news, music and entertainment. With a world-wide listenership, iRoc Space Radio entertains listeners by playing space themed music hits and broadcasts that interview aerospace industry icons.

"The Captain B Show" can be heard on the iRoc Space Radio station every Tuesday and Thursday at 3PM and 6PM Pacific Time. To learn more about the show and its hosts go to irocspaceradio.com and click "The Captain B Show" tab.

SOURCE Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation